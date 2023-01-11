You could make $5,000 during this year’s Super Bowl, and you won’t even need to lay down a bet. The 2023 Super Bowl is kicking off on Feb. 12, and even before the teams are set, you could secure your spot on the TV during the big game. Doritos is giving one lucky fan a chance to star in a Super Bowl commercial alongside a ~mystery~ superstar. No word on who the celebrity will be (and you won’t get to meet them IRL), but you’ll still bag five grand and be on millions of TV screens. To shoot your shot, here’s how to enter Doritos’ Super Bowl 2023 commercial contest.

The brand known for its savory triangle-shaped snacks will debut its 23rd Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 12. With a track record of memorable spots like 2020’s Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot’s Cool Ranch dance-off and 2021’s Flat Matthew starring a deflated version of Matthew McConaughey, you can rest easy that if you win, your Doritos ad will be just as cool.

It’s not clear which celeb will be your virtual co-star, but from the looks of the commercial’s preview stills, everyone is very excited about whoever it is. They’re probably also hyped for the new flavor the commercial is all about: Doritos’ new Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavored chips, which dropped at the beginning of January.

Courtesy of Doritos

How Enter Doritos’ Super Bowl Commercial Contest

To snag the once-in-a-lifetime star to be in Doritos’ Super Bowl commercial, you’ll want to brush up your dance skills for the “Doritos Triangle Tryouts,” a TikTok dance-off where you’ll “share your best triangle-inspired dance on TikTok,” according to Doritos.

You won’t be choreographing your performance entirely from scratch as it’ll be based on TikTok dancer @vibin.wit.tay’s routine. According to Doritos, entrants should “incorporate their own style, but it should include @vibin.wit.tay’s dance.” Don’t worry if you can’t master all the moves, though. Here’s how to enter:

Check out TikTok star @vibin.wit.tay’s dance video.

Record yourself doing your best triangle-inspired dance that includes @vibin.wit.tay’s moves.

Follow @Doritos and share your video on TikTok with #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry.

Enter your dance by 11:59 p.m. CT on Jan. 11 (that’s soon, so get on it).

Doritos is encouraging participants to “make sure the video is bold and energetic,” so bust our your moves with the same kind of boost you get right after sipping your first cold brew of the day. Three finalists will be selected by Jan. 13, and the winner will be selected on Jan. 17.

Entries will be judged based on “brand representation, degree of buzzworthy/trendiness, performance quality and creativity/originality,” per the brand. The three finalists who move on to the next round “will be asked to record a new video with a dance provided by Doritos.” The video will be “shot with a phone in vertical format” and won’t be shared publicly on your socials, per the rules.

From there, the videos will be judged using the above criteria. The highest scoring dance will be crowned the winner, and their final video will appear in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, Feb. 12, during Super Bowl 57 on FOX.

Doritos Super Bowl Commercial Cash Prize

Like any good gig, Doritos is paying the winner for their Super Bowl commercial appearance. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and the two runner-up finalists will each receive $500.

It’s not in the official rules that you need to feature the the tasty triangular chips, but it couldn’t hurt to include a bag or two of Doritos in your routine — or to have for a snack break after hitting the dance floor.