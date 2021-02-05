It's time to heat up the year with a highly-anticipated update to a classic late-'90s snack. Doritos 3D Crunch is a fresh take on Doritos 3D chips, and you don't want to miss out on their return. If you'd like to try the spicy twist on the OG snack, here's where to buy Doritos 3D Crunch in their two new bold flavors.

Doritos unveiled the new 3D Crunch in December 2020, but if you missed it, the company is also featuring the new snack in its 2021 Super Bowl commercial. You might remember the introduction of the innovative snack from its iconic 1998 Super Bowl commercial, and more than 20 years later, the brand's latest innovation is an update to the OG Doritos 3D chips, which were sadly phased out in the early 2000s. With Doritos 3D Crunch, though, you can get the same vibe with two new flavors: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho.

If you're looking to try out the spicy snacks, which are a permanent addition to the Doritos lineup, simply head to Doritos 3D Crunch website to find a store near you where Doritos products are sold.

Target is selling 6-ounce bags of Doritos 3D Spicy Ranch and Doritos 3D Chili Cheese Nacho for $3.99. Walmart is selling 6-ounce bags of Doritos 3D Spicy Ranch and Doritos 3D Chili Cheese Nacho varieties for $2.98, and the chain also has a Doritos 3D Crunch Variety Pack featuring a 36-count of .625-ounce bags in both flavors for $17.98. Other major retailers selling the snacks include Safeway and Walgreens.

If you wound up here after seeing Matthew McConaughey transform from #FlatMatthew to himself again, you're in the right place to find the goods for yourself. ICYMI, the 2021 Super Bowl, which debuted on Tuesday, Feb. 2, features a 2D version of the actor struggling through his day-to-day tasks, including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Mindy Kaling.

Once he finds a vending machine stocked with Doritos 3D Crunch, though, things get better. After taking a bite of the 3D chips, McConaughey transforms back into the 3D version of himself. I can't promise the chips will bring the same magical powers as in the ad, but they'll definitely give you some nostalgia.

When you head to the store to pick up some chips, make sure to follow the store's coronavirus guidelines, as well as guidance for running errands from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary trips, and if you do go out, wear a face mask, keep your distance, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store. You should also not go out if you're feeling sick.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.