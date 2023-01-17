You’ll never be able to sing quite like Dolly Parton (probably), but you can do your best impression of the the queen of country when you get into the kitchen. I’m not talking about lip-syncing “I Will Always Love You” into your mixing spoon, but rather, whipping up a tray of Parton-approved brownies. Dolly Parton announced her new baking mixes from Duncan Hines on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and they include cornbread, biscuits, and two types of brownies. Here’s where to buy to the singer’s latest baking kits, which follow her release of two classic cake recipes in January 2022.

“The product was such a hit, the Southern stuff,” Parton tells Elite Daily. The “Southern stuff” she’s referring to was the beginning of her partnership with Duncan Hines, and that first drop included Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Chocolate Buttercream Frosting. Dessert is great and all — and you’ll get more sweets in this new release — but the 12-time Grammy winner branched out a bit with the second round of Duncan Hines baking mixes. Don’t worry, the Southern influence is sticking around. “What could be more Southern than a biscuit and sweet cornbread?” Parton says. “It's all good.”

Parton’s new lineup of baking mixes includes Caramel Turtle Brownie mix, Fabulously Fudgy Brownie mix, Sweet Cornbread mix, and Buttermilk Biscuit mix. If you’re stumped about which one to try first, take a cue from what Parton thinks her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, might like. “I'm sure she'd go after the brownies, that Caramel Turtle Brownie mix,” Parton says with a laugh.

Where To Buy Dolly Parton Baking Mixes

Don’t stress about what to bring to your next potluck, because all you need to do is keep your eyes open as you shop — specifically, in the baking aisle. Parton’s new brownie, cornbread, and biscuit Duncan Hines baking mixes are available in grocery stores and mass retailers like Target and Walmart. They will roll out throughout the January 2023, and the brownies cost $3.49, while the biscuits and cornbread will run you $3.29.

Courtesy of Duncan Hines

If you see a cartoon image including Parton’s iconic blond hair, you’re in the right place.

Where To Buy Dolly Parton Baking Kits

For a full Parton experience, check out the Dolly Parton baking kits on the Duncan Hines website. They come with all four of the new flavors — Caramel Turtle Brownie, Fabulously Fudgy Brownie, Sweet Cornbread, and Buttermilk Biscuit — as well as a “What Would Dolly Do?” tea towel and spatula. You’ll also get collectible recipe cards, so you won’t have to save the recipe on the boxes forever.

Courtesy of Duncan Hines

The kits — which cost $40, plus shipping and handling — will be available Feb. 8, with a presale for Duncan Hines Baking community members on Feb. 1.

Parton says she loves that you can make the recipes easily by following the instructions on the box, but she’s not opposed to “adding your own special flavors.” Similar to her first release, the new baking mixes come with personal recipes from Dolly’s kitchen, like her favorite jalapeño cornbread and peanut butter brownie skillet sundae.

No matter which way you choose to whip up these new baking mixes, Parton is happy you’ll be in what she thinks is the best room of the house. “There's just something about the kitchen that's magical,” she says.