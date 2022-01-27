Prepare to give your baking stash a full makeover with this new collection from Duncan Hines and Dolly Parton. That’s right — the Dolly Parton is coming to a kitchen near you with her new line of Southern-inspired baking essentials. The Dolly-approved fixin’s won’t last forever, though so if you’re looking for the scoop on where to buy Dolly Parton’s Duncan Hines cakes mixes and frostings, here’s what you need to know.

Duncan Hines announced its sweet collab with the 11-time Grammy Winner on Jan. 25. The collection, called Dolly’s Southern Favorites, was created with Dolly Parton’s favorite family recipes in mind, so you’ll basically get to have dessert with the country music legend every time you make a cake (OK, not really). Dolly’s Southern Favorites is a lineup of Duncan Hines products that includes two frostings — Creamy Buttercream Frosting and Chocolate Buttercream Frosting — and two cake mixes: Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix and Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix.

The packaging is quintessentially Dolly Parton — pink boxes, Barbie-like cursive font, and a glamorous drawing of the icon herself. Plus, the Coconut Flavored Cake Mix features her favorite coconut cake recipe, and the Banana Flavored Cake Mix comes with instructions on how to prepare Parton’s go-to Banana Puddin’ Cake.

Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Dolly’s Southern Favorites were on sale for early birds for one day only online Jan. 26, but never fear, they’ll be widely available in March 2022. The cake and frosting line will be in grocery stores and other major retailers, like Walmart and Target, while supplies last.

When they launch, you can expect to pay $2.19 for a cake mix box and $2.09 for a frosting container.

Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Dolly stans were first able to score a kit of the four cake goodies, a tea towel, custom recipe cards, and a note from Dolly on Jan. 26 through the Duncan Hines website, but the adorable pink kit sold out 15 minutes (!) after the launch. Just icon things.

According to the website, the company plans to restock the kit sometime in the future, but it’s not clear when. You can sign up to be notified via email about the next drop.

Take your baking skills from ordinary to legendary with Dolly’s Southern Favorites collection from Duncan Hines, and remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading to the store.