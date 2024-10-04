Most Airbnb hosts welcome guests inside their homes, but Doja Cat is opening the doors to her creative genius. Inspired by her eerily stylish aesthetic, the musician’s upcoming one-night-only experience will showcase her “artistry up close and personal.”

This one-of-a-kind event in Los Angeles, California, is part of the brand’s Icons collection, which previously included a stay in the Inside Out headquarters and house from Up. But instead of Disney characters, you’ll find trinkets and treats that are near and dear to the Grammy winner.

“I created the perfect space for you to view some precious family heirlooms — my grandmother’s paintings,” Doja shared in her Airbnb listing, “followed by a delicious feast of my favorite foods, all leading to an intimate performance of my songs in the living room.”

Doja Cat’s Airbnb Is An Immersive Living Room Concert

Unlike those other Airbnbs, this one only lasts for a few hours. “I can only withstand this exchange of energies for so long,” Doja says, “so this is not a stay.”

The upside? You’ll get to spend the evening with the “Paint The Town Red” singer and even interact with her. Part of that interaction includes answering a “probing question on the vanity that requires you to bare a little of your own soul.”

Sasha Arutyunova/Airbnb

If this sounds like the perfect way to spend the spooky season, here’s everything you need to know about Doja Cat’s Airbnb experience:

Booking For Doja Cat’s Airbnb Begins Soon

Similar to other Airbnb Icons, Doja Cat’s experience will be available to book through an application process. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 a.m. PT, fans 21 and up can click “request to book” on the listing and answer a series of questions like their name, number of guests they’ll be bringing, and why they should be chosen for Doja Cat’s Airbnb.

Jacob Webster/Airbnb

The experience will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at an undisclosed location in LA. If you’re one of the 15 fans chosen, you’ll need to pay $77, which is a fair price for spending an intimate evening with your fave artist. Unfortunately, you’ll also need to pay for any travel costs and accommodations since this isn’t an overnight stay.

The booking window ends on Friday, Oct. 11, so make sure you submit your info by then to be considered.

The Food Options Are Delectable

When you arrive at Doja Cat’s Airbnb, you’ll get to take in the decor, including her grandmother’s hand-painted artwork, while listening to a playlist she curated just for the evening. There will also be silhouettes of Greek statues watching you from behind curtains, so it really vibes with the Halloween spirit.

Sasha Arutyunova/Airbnb Sasha Arutyunova/Airbnb Sasha Arutyunova/Airbnb Sasha Arutyunova/Airbnb INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

Once everyone arrives, you’ll be able to snack on an elegant spread of fruits, cheeses, and caviar in the dining room before sharing your answer to Doja Cat’s question in the vanity room. Don’t forget to sign Doja Cat’s guestbook as well.

The evening ends with a private concert in the living room. “I might sing new songs or some of my all-time faves, or both,” she says. It all depends on the mood of the evening.