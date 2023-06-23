Doja Cat Is Bringing Her Bloody Alter-Ego On Tour & Fans Are Shook

Doja Cat just gave fans another iconic reason to “look at her.” On June 23, the rapper announced she’s embarking on her first all-arena tour. The news felt like a shock-drop, as Doja Cat told Elle in 2022 she wanted to take a break after releasing her fourth album. At the time, it seemed touring wasn’t in the cards for her. However, fast forward to today, and she’s bringing her bloody alter-ego Scarlet on the road.

Doja Cat first teased The Scarlet Tour on Twitter. She simply tweeted the tour’s name alongside a gnarly image of herself with red-painted lips. This could also be her aforementioned alternate Scarlet, whom she first introduced in her “Attention” music video on June 15. In the same post, Doja Cat also announced rappers Ice Spice and Doechii will join as openers. The 24-date tour (which will trek through North America) will begin in San Francisco, fittingly, on Halloween. Afterward, the rapper will visit cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in early December.

Live Nation

Like many tours, the ticket-buying process for The Scarlet Tour will begin with advanced registration to filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register on Ticketmaster now through June 25 at 10 p.m. PST. Once the registration ends, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that’ll give them access to the presales, which start on June 28. A general sale (which will only have a limited number of tickets on Ticketmaster) will follow on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

This tour announcement startled fans, as Doja Cat hasn’t offered up much information about her new current era.

So far, the rapper has only released her single “Attention,” which is alleged to appear on her upcoming album. As for her new record, the lyricist dropped breadcrumbs about its direction and how it’ll lean more into the rap sphere. At one point, the performer hinted the album would be titled Hellmouth; however, she backtracked and stated she nor her team have given the release a name.

While details about Doja Cat’s unnamed album are sparse, that can’t be said about her upcoming slate of shows. Here’s everything to know about her Scarlet tour.

The Scarlet Tour Begins In The Fall

Doja Cat’s alter-ego tour will kick off in San Fransisco, California on Oct. 31, 2023.

Here’s Where Doja Cat Will Visit On The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat’s North American tour will trek through arenas in cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and Brooklyn.

Check out the full dates below:

Oct. 31 in San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Nov. 2 in Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 5 in San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

Nov. 6 in Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

Nov. 8 in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Nov. 10 in Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Nov. 13 in Austin, TX at Moody Center

Nov. 15 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Nov. 16 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Nov. 19 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Nov. 21 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

Nov. 24 in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

Nov. 26 in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Nov. 27 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Nov. 29 in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Nov. 30 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

Dec. 2 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

Dec. 4 in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

Dec. 7 in Minneapolis, MN at Target Center

Dec. 8 in Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center

Dec. 10 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 in Chicago, IL at United Center

The Openers For The Scarlet Tour

“It” girl rappers Ice Spice and Doechii will serve as openers on select dates. It appears Doechii will largely take the lead on the first half of the tour, while Ice Spice will appear on the last few dates.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

What’s The Setlist For The Scarlet Tour?

Doja Cat hasn’t hinted what the tour’s setlist will be; however, it’s safe to assume she’ll perform “Attention” and other tracks from her upcoming album once it releases. She might also show love to her previous hit-making albums (2021’s Planet Her and 2019’s Hot Pink), but fans should keep their hopes at bay for this theory. Recently, the rapper called both of those creations “cash grabs” and that she wants to stray away from creating “mediocre pop.”

Where To Buy Tickets For The Scarlet Tour

Fans can now partake in advanced registration on Ticketmaster through June 25 at 10 p.m. PST. Once the registration ends, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that’ll give them access to the presales that start on June 28. Then, on June 30, a general sale (which will only have a limited number of tickets on Ticketmaster) will happen on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time.

According to a press release, The Scarlet Tour will offer several VIP packages for fans to choose from. Packages will vary, but fans can expect certain experiences to include premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items, and more. For more information about these packages, visit Live Nation’s VIP site.