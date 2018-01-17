Dogs deserve the whole world. They are so sweet, loyal, love you unconditionally, and never judge you. They can make any sour mood turn into a good one with just one wag of their tail. So, when it comes to celebrating the day your pup was born (or the day you adopted your dog), you need to return the favor with all the love and attention in the world. One way to do that is by putting an adorable pic of them on your Instagram along with special dog birthday quotes.

Obviously, you don't need to go out and throw a puppy party for your canine as well, but you definitely can, if that’s your thing. Call up their closest doggo friends, gather at a park, and have many treats on hand. If you’d rather just keep it between you two at your place, treats still need to be present, but grab a party hat and some of your favorite dog movies as well. While you’re cuddling close or partying it up, snap some lovable pictures of your fluffy friend. Post your fave snaps to the ‘Gram with any of these dog birthday captions.

The internet was made for happy dog pics, so you can easily gain some major likes with the right dog birthday Instagram captions paired with shots of their adorable face. Once all the posting is done, cap off the celebration with a homemade dog-friendly birthday cake your fur friend will woof a lot.

"We should all measure our age in dog years — there are way more birthdays!" "The best therapist has fur and four legs." "I plan to wish you a happy birthday every time I see you today." "You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, ‘Wow, you’re right! I never would’ve thought of that!" — Dave Barry "Happy Birthday to my best friend who loves me more than he/she loves himself/herself." "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." — Roger Caras "They say that the world needs more wagging and less barking, but you can do both for your birthday." "Wag your tail if you are having a happy birthday. I thought so." "I don't speak dog language but please accept this ‘Woof Woof’ as a ‘Happy Birthday.’" "Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail." — Kinky Friedman "My dog is my heart." "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." — Anatole France "Cake for me and treats for you. Your birthday is going to be fun!" "You know, a dog can snap you out of any kind of bad mood that you're in faster than you can think of." — Jill Abramson "My sunshine doesn't come from the skies. It comes from the love that's in my dog’s eyes." "It's not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J.M. Laurence "My job is to keep water in your dish. Your job is to be happy on your birthday." "No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you feel rich." — Louis Sabin "Bliss is the result of a silent conversation between me and my dog." "If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am." — Charles Yu "Happy bark day to you!” "Who gives you treats even when it isn't your birthday. That's right, I do. Yes, I do." “I ruff you.” “Thanks for never judging me, always loving me, and never peeing on the couch.” “Have a doggone happy day.” “I hope you have a wonder-fur day!” “Let’s pawty!” “Keep calm and pawty on.” “You’re the ultimutt best friend, so have the best day ever!” “Howl you doing birthday boy/girl?”