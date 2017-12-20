The Winter Solstice takes place on Dec. 21 this year, marking the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere when the sun will be tilted the farthest away from us. On the flip side, more hours of darkness only means more time to party it up. The Winter Solstice is a perfect excuse to get your friends together to celebrate the astronomical start of winter. You can have a girls' night in with your squad watching movies or baking festive holiday treats. No matter what you do, you need some DIY Winter Solstice party decorations to really set your party aglow.

Outside your window will be very dark, but inside, your party will be totally lit with decorations. In fact, many places celebrate the Winter Solstice with lantern festivals and by lighting up the night with candles. You can add some colorful lantern decor to your party to really make it glow, but you can also add some decorations to celebrate that wintertime is here, and you're all about it.

If you need some DIY inspo, here are 10 Winter Solstice decoration tutorials that are super easy to follow. Before you know it, you'll have a winter wonderland in your apartment ready for an epic solstice bash with your closest friends. Winter is here, and we hope yule have a great one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Winter Candle Vases Daniele Cursano / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images This YouTube video features not one, but eight different tutorials on how to make festive and inexpensive decorations for winter. The glittery snowman is perfect if you have a scarf you don't wear anymore, and want to give it a second life in your home.

02 Colorful Lanterns A lantern display is a staple for decorating for the Winter Solstice, and this YouTube tutorial will show you how to DIY one. These paper lanterns will give you not only some prime mood lighting, but also a fun pop of color. Etsy carries really beautiful colored paper that will make your lanterns stand out among any cold backdrop.

03 Winter Wonderland Candle Holders To welcome even more light into your party, here are a few more candle holder DIY tutorials. When it's dark and dreary outside, you can never have too much light, right? Set the winter scene with tiny evergreen trees, and you can find some beautiful iridescent beads to string along the sides.

04 A Snowflake Garland Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images This video spotlights several really beautiful winter wonderland decorations, but the snowflake garland is seriously meant for your Winter Solstice party. When it's too cold and dark outside, but you still want to have snow glistening all around, you can bring it inside. Sets of snowflakes are easy finds on Etsy, and the garland will look magical hung up on your wall. You can even use it to provide a nice backdrop for a Winter Solstice photo booth.

05 Flower Lanterns These flower lanterns are so pretty that no one would guess that they used to be paper cups. You'll need cups for serving drinks to your party guests anyway, so it's only fitting to buy a few extra sleeves to make these gems. LED battery-operated lights can be purchased at Target, and since we're so close to Christmas, you may luck out with a rockin' deal or two.

06 A Shadowbox Winter Frame This DIY decoration is so simple. All you'll need to complete this project is a shadowbox from a craft store like Michaels, which you can then decorate how you please. The glittery fake snow that's poured in gives it a winter wonderland feel. You can also reuse this shadowbox for every other season, depending on what you put inside.

07 A Yule Log Centerpiece Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Many celebrations of The Winter Solstice involve some variation of the burning of a yule log, so having a yule log is a must for your Winter Solstice party. It will serve as the perfect centerpiece for all of your yummy Winter Solstice-themed snacks, and it’s so easy to make yourself. You'll find an assortment of festive decorations, like pine cones and berries, to add to your log at any local arts and crafts store.

08 Winter Solstice Ornaments Get crafty and make homemade ornaments with family and friends this Winter Solstice. Using natural materials from the Earth is a unique way to celebrate the solstice. Hang your finished ornaments in your front yard or on your indoor holiday tree.

09 Fancy Cinnamon Brooms Buy a basic cinnamon broom from the store, but then get ready to spice it up with this tutorial. Add your own decorative touches to it, and then hang it by your front door to rid of any negative energy. Consider adding dried oranges, greenery, and herbs to the broom.