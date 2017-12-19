Now that we’re halfway through December, chances are you’ve noticed a chill in the air and temperatures dropping. After all, winter is right around the corner, and we can very obviously feel it. However, along with the cold, winter also brings sweater weather, snow, and fun winter activities like Christmas markets, skating, and sledding. Considering the coldest season of the year actually starts with the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, it’s the perfect opportunity to warm up by sipping on some Winter Solstice drinks. You can go the spirit-free route with hot chocolate, or you can go the boozy path with mulled wine and spiked hot cocoa (if you're 21 and up). While the weather outside is frightful, these Winter Solstice cocktails will ensure your start to winter is so lit.

Whether you're throwing a party or just lounging around listening to holiday tunes while wrapping gifts on the longest night of the year, it's 5 o'clock somewhere, and the holidays are the perfect excuse to let loose (responsibly) for most occasions with a Winter Solstice drink in hand. Winter drinks come in all forms, so if you like adult eggnog, hard liquor, or good 'ole wine and Prosecco, there's a solstice drink this season that will suit your palate. Plus, with how busy and stressed many of us are right now, you're going to need it. As an added bonus, pair your winter solstice cocktails with one of these complementary winter solstice recipes for a cozy feast you can whip up and bring to a holiday party.

01 Mulled Wine Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Coming in first is a wintery twist on a classic drink: wine. If you're a red wine person, this just adds a few more flavors and spices to your favorite drink. If you want to make it hot mulled wine (which is appropriate for the longest wintry night of the year on the Winter Solstice), stir water and sugar until the sugar dissolves, add all of these ingredients and heat them up on the stove until the mixture boils. Then, mix it all in with the wine, warm, and serve for a Winter Solstice drink that’ll chase those winter chills away. Plus, this is one of the easiest drinks to make for a big group.

02 Fiery Liquor Cocktail Need something warmer than hot mulled wine? Try this Fiery Liquor Cocktail recipe (but maybe skip the actual fire part, because it's really not for amateurs). With this mix of cognac, orange Curaçao, and Creme de Figue (fig), you're bound to be toasty warm, pyrotechnics or not.

03 Hot Buttered Rum Butter in a cocktail? Don’t knock it until you try it—and this is the one recipe to try. This drink was specifically created to warm up in the midst of a winter storm. Enjoy it with friends and family on a Friday evening next to the fireplace for the ultimate cozy night in on Winter Solstice.

04 Spiked Hot Chocolate Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images A fun way to do "spiked hot cocoa" without just spiking regular hot chocolate is by utilizing other alcoholic substitutes like this recipe, which uses Godiva Chocolate Liqueur. It also uses bourbon to add another twist to the traditional taste.

05 Cuban Toffee Posset Nothing screams winter cocktail like spiked eggnog. This recipe uses the same idea of nog but makes it completely from scratch, and adds a hint of bourbon to it. It’s perfect to enjoy on Christmas Eve or just when you need that extra warmth during The Winter Solstice.

06 Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate Another way to make adult hot chocolate is to add peppermint schnapps to your beverage so that you get that incredible holiday flavor. If you love peppermint mochas, you're going to love this recipe, plus it’s so easy to make your own with additional ingredients. Add some whipped cream to really go all out.

07 Prosecco Sangria Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Prosecco is perfect for the winter and it's something you'll gladly drink this New Year's, along with champagne. This recipe makes for a great new bubbly recipe that brings a fresh take on this favorite. By adding in cranberry juice and orange liquer, you get that perfect Winter Solstice drink everyone will enjoy.

08 Spiced Rum Daiquiri Spiced rum? Lime? Vanilla syrup? Yes, this is definitely the makings of a perfect winter daiquiri. While we usually think of these kinds of drinks for the beach when made with strawberries or mangoes, add in fresh orange juice with this drink, and you have a great variation for the season.

09 "Winter Is Coming" Snow Cone For any Game of Thrones fan, this chilly take on a gin and tonic is going to be your new favorite thing. Boasting your own "snow," this cocktail is not only epic for The Winter Solstice, but it's also great for when you want to get cozy and watch your favorite show.