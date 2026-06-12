PSA: Baby Yoda is officially a movie star. And a milestone this major deserves some serious celebration. To mark Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu finally hitting theaters on May 22, Disney Parks released a limited-time menu inspired by the film set in a galaxy far, far away.

If you're looking to turn your next park day into a literal movie set, you’re in luck. Guests can find these Mando-themed snacks waiting for them in Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

While most of the treats and savory bites are low-key inspired by the Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal, there are a few items that are directly featured in the movie like Grogu’s Cookies and the colorful Outpost Popcorn Mix. Only at Disneyland’s Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, there is also a new Bounty Bun with spiced beef and pork that Din Djarin orders from Martin Scorsese’s character Hugo Durant, which comes loaded with tomato chutney, golden aioli, and sautéed blue onions.

As someone who was lucky enough to catch the movie at its star-studded premiere in Hollywood, I knew I absolutely had to try these items for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the seen-on-screen Mandalorian & Grogu snacks now at Disneyland.

The Bounty Bun with Spiced Beef and Pork ($16)

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The sandwich in The Mandalorian & Grogu looks like something simple you’d find from a street vendor — just a straightforward combo of meat, cheese, and onions on a bun. The Disneyland version took things in a much more gourmet direction.

While it’s definitely elevated, for my personal taste, there was a little too much going on. I totally get that Disney wanted to create a dish that felt otherworldly, but stacking a tomato chutney and golden aioli onto the bun made the sandwich way more complicated than it needed to be, resulting in an intense clash of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors. At the end of the day, I found myself wishing for a simple meat and cheese sandwich topped with blue onions.

Rating: 3.5/5

The Grogu Cookies ($6)

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First of all, the so-called blue macarons that Grogu is obsessed with are actually white chocolate-dipped cookies filled with pineapple cream. I was so *not* expecting a tropical flavor for this, but I absolutely loved how unique and fresh the fruit was with the turquoise treat. If I’m being picky, though, I don’t know if it needed the white chocolate on the outside. It made the cookies a little messy to handle, and I usually find white chocolate to be a bit too sweet.

Without that, these cookies would have been perfect. White chocolate aside, I want to see these become a permanent addition to Galaxy’s Edge so Mando fans can enjoy them alongside some blue milk on their next Disneyland vacay.

Rating: 4.5/5