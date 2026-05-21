As a fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, I was thrilled when it was announced back in January 2024 that the story was coming to the big screen. I immediately added The Mandalorian & Grogu to my work vision board, hoping I’d be able to attend a red carpet for the film as part of my job.

Those manifestations came true on May 14, when I got an invite to the world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood thanks to Olive & June. The nail brand released a limited-edition Mandalorian collection on May 4 featuring shimmery, galactic-inspired polish and gel colors. The lineup also includes new press-on designs inspired by Pedro Pascal’s character and everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda, aka Grogu.

To celebrate the launch, the brand offered to treat me to a Mando-themed manicure for the evening. What they didn’t know is that I’ve been trying to get Pascal to admire my nails for almost three years now.

My Quest To Show Pedro Pascal My Nails

The quest began in 2023 when I saw clips of The Last of Us actor taking notice of reporters’ nails in junkets — he has an eye for a great manicure. At the time, I was preparing for my own interview with Pascal, so I took the extra effort to do my nails at home for the occasion. Unfortunately, our in-person time was switched to a phone call last minute, so my initial hopes were dashed.

Over the years, I’ve had several run-ins with Pascal at award shows, and I always get a fresh set just in case. I even worked the Gladiator II red carpet, and found out he wasn’t able to attend for scheduling conflicts. (I did, however, get Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger to take notice of my nails, so there’s that.)

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My last close encounter was The Fantastic Four: First Steps junket in 2025, where I got themed nails for each of the main characters in the movie. At one point, Pascal walked by me on the way to his room. I thought this would be my moment, so I raised my nails up — but sadly, he kept his stare down the hallway and missed my marvelous mani. Luckily, I got Julia Garner and Ralph Ineson to compliment my nails during our interview instead.

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I still needed to check Pascal off the list, so I hoped this mani moment at The Mandalorian & Grogu premiere would be my time to shine.

Getting The Right Mando Nail Design At Home

When getting ready for the premiere, I had the choice to wear one of the regular nail polishes or get a gel manicure. I went with the latter for longer wear, and picked out the Grogu Green shade since that was who I was channeling with my look.

Once the color was applied, I wanted to go the extra mile (or jump into hyperspace) to really make my manicure stand out. I took one of the chrome press-ons and added a statement nail to each hand. After that, I applied a few of the stickers from the collection to decorate the rest of my nails.

This lineup really allows you to get creative at home with your own designs, and even mix up nail colors to create some unique looks. My friend who went as my plus-one had on the purple Sublight Shimmer, which she adorned with some Grogu nail stickers for a more galaxy-themed look to match her starry black dress. If you get the full mani system, there’s also a mystery bag with a limited-edition topper for your polish that’s either Grogu or Mando.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Premiere Was Activated

Once we arrived, we were immediately transported into the world of the film on the red carpet. We got to walk through a set that looked exactly like one of the street markets from The Mandalorian & Grogu. Along the way, we were handed snacks for our viewing, like Haribo gummy frogs, Coca-Cola from Galaxy’s Edge, Archer jerky, and Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries from Burger King.

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There was also an Olive & June manicure station for nail stickers and touch-ups, as well as plenty of photo ops with droids and Grogu.

I kept an eye out for Pascal’s arrival on the red carpet, but he arrived close to when we had to take our seats so I wasn’t able to see him. (The quest continues!)

An Update On My Mani Mission

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Even though I missed my opportunity once again, I had the best time at the premiere and got plenty of compliments from cosplayers dressed up like Pascal’s bounty hunter character.

I also went to Disneyland a week later to experience the limited-time Smugglers Run attraction featuring Mando and Grogu. While I was there, I ran into Din Djarin. I had to show him my nails (which still look fab), and he not only said they were “excellent,” but Grogu approved of them as well. I guess that counts — for now.