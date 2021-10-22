It’s been 95 years since our favorite hunny-loving bear stole our hearts, and Disney Parks around the world are celebrating. There are tons of rides, treats, and limited-edition souvenirs featuring Pooh and his favorite forest friends, and you’ll want to check all of them out. No matter which Disney park you end up at, these nostalgia-inducing Winnie the Pooh attractions for the 95th anniversary will make you feel like you’re exploring The Hundred Acre Wood.

There are countless experiences to celebrate this willy, nilly, silly ol’ bear. In a nod to Pooh’s unwavering love of “hunny,” you can hitch a ride on an oversized beehive and explore the forest in search of... that’s right, more honey. One ride even lets you enter an old storybook and tag along with Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and the rest of the gang on their wholesome adventures. When you finally hop off the rides, you can head to 95th anniversary Winnie the Pooh statues and topiary for a photo op.

When you’ve hit up all the attractions, be sure to do a little shopping, too. Disney Parks around the world are serving up some limited-edition treats, including Pooh and Tigger mini donut “lollipops” and Pooh-shaped cookies, as well as a Tigger tail marshmallow treat that’ll draw plenty of likes on the ‘Gram. Be sure to pop into the store before you go for some special Winnie the Pooh gear, or buy a Pooh backpack online.

There’s so much to do, see, and explore to celebrate the 95th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, and you won’t want to miss a second of it. Check out these attractions and plan your visit ASAP.

01 Ride Inside An Oversized Beehive In Disneyland Courtesy of Disney This visual attraction is fun for Pooh fans of all ages. You’ll hop aboard an oversized beehive and travel through The Hundred Acre Wood in a quest to find more honey. Sing along to familiar songs as Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit and more of the crew join you on your adventure.

02 Check Out The New Pooh & Piglet Statue In Disney World To celebrate Disney World’s 50th anniversary, 50 limited-edition golden statues have been placed all around the park, including a new Pooh and Piglet one. You can find these two best friends hugging across the four Disney Parks in Florida, although Disney won’t share the exact location. Be on the lookout, and make sure you snap a pic when you find them.

03 Have Many Adventures With Winnie The Pooh In Disney World Courtesy of Disney In this family-friendly attraction, you’ll ride a big ol’ honey pot as you go on a whimsical adventure through the forest. First, you’ll be swept away by the wind as it takes you to visit Kanga, Roo, Gopher and other friends, before you end up making a visit at Owl’s house, then playing hide-and-seek with Tigger. Eventually, you find your way to Pooh’s favorite snack: honey.

04 Do A Little Shopping At Pooh Corner And Hundred Acre Goods Be sure to stop into the Pooh Corner in Disneyland or Hundred Acre Good shops in Disney World for special anniversary souvenirs. There are tons of mouth-watering convections for purchase, including candy apples, fudge, and more, all created by in-house candy makers. And don’t forget to grab a Pooh sweatshirt or keychain before you head out.

05 Try Out The Newest Pooh Bear Lollipops At Hong Kong Disneyland Courtesy of Disney The two new treats arriving at Hong Kong Disneyland are sure to have your mouth watering. First up: the adorable Pooh and Tigger donut “lollipop,” which features two frosted mini donuts, one of each character, on a stick. If that wasn’t sweet enough, you can also grab a raspberry jam Piglet cookie or a mango Pooh cookie, as well.

06 Pick Up Some New Pooh Merch At Tokyo Disney There is so much cool new merch to shop for at Tokyo Disney that you’ll want one of everything. There’s a millennial pink bomber jacket featuring Tigger, a Pooh-shaped tissue box holder, and a set of four chopsticks featuring some of your favorite forest friends. And for the super fan, you can grab a stuffed Pooh head that doubles as a hat and a costume.

07 Hop Inside A Honey Pot In Hong Kong Disneyland Courtesy of Disney Glide, bounce, and hope your way through some of the most beloved scenes in The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh in Hong Kong. You’ll start your adventure by stepping in a huge honey pot and letting it carry you off. This ride is perfect for all ages, and everyone will love the whimsy of being transported into scenes like the infamous Heffalumps and Woozles dreamscape, or a downpour in A Rainy Place.

08 Grab The Tigger Marshmallow Treat At Disneyland Be sure to grab a Tigger tail marshmallow snack in between attractions at Disneyland. It features four marshmallows on a stick, and each one is covered in sparkly orange sugar and has chocolate “stripes.” It’s long enough to share with a friend, but honestly, you might as well just grab two.

09 Snap A Pic With The Pooh Bear Topiary At Epcot Courtesy of Disney In a special tribute to Pooh’s legacy, EPCOT is currently showcasing a gorgeous Winnie the Pooh topiary. It features a Pooh shaped out of lovely greenery, and he even has his trusty red balloon with him. You can find it at the International Flower & Garden festival.