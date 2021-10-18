Your next theme park OOTD is all here.
It’s been 95 years since A. A. Milne first introduced Winnie the Pooh to the world, and in honor of that major milestone, Disney is pulling out all the stops by offering delicious smackerals at parks around the world as well as Winnie the Pooh 95th anniversary merch.
You don’t need to visit a Disney resort in order to snag Winnie the Pooh 95th anniversary merch inspired by Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger. Limited-edition Winnie the Pooh goods like bucket hats and measuring cups can also be found online and in-stores from places like BoxLunch and Loungefly.