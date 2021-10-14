Everyone’s favorite Pooh bear is celebrating his 95th anniversary this year. In honor of this massive milestone, Disney Parks around the world are offering some festive fun with limited-edition Winnie the Pooh merch and menu items. If you consider yourself a theme park foodie, you’ll definitely want to check out Disney's Winnie The Pooh 95th anniversary food offerings for some adorable smackerals that are almost too cute to eat.

Whether you’re close to Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida, or you’re planning a trip overseas to one of the international parks, there is something Winnie the Pooh-themed to experience for the beloved bear’s 95th anniversary. The Hong Kong Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland’s Critter Corner all have The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attraction, which takes you through the Hundred Acre Wood in a giant hunny pot or beehive. Meanwhile, Tokyo Disneyland has an attraction that’s very similar named Pooh’s Hunny Hunt that you need to see.

Speaking of hunting for hunny, if you’ve got a rumbly in your tumbly, the limited-edition Winnie the Pooh food at Disney is a must-try during your next trip. Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated and that you follow the local COVID-19 travel regulations of where you’re going, so you’ll want to look those up if you’re traveling internationally.

With some seriously picture-perfect snacks and treats on the menu, keep this to-do list on hand so you don’t miss any on-theme snacks during Winnie the Pooh’s 95th anniversary celebration at Disney.

Winnie The Pooh & Tigger Lollipop Donuts Courtesy of Disney Parks The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has some new Winnie the Pooh treats you need to keep an eye out for if you’re visiting soon. You definitely donut want to miss these adorable Winnie the Pooh and Tigger lollipop donuts. The precious designs of these mini donuts will make you hesitate to eat them (at first), because they’re just too cute to devour. Luckily, that’s what a foodie snap is for. Take a picture so it’ll last longer, and then savor your sweet treat.

Pooh Mango Jam & Piglet Raspberry Jam Lollipop Cookies Courtesy of Disney Parks Also at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, you’ll be able to find these fruity Pooh mango jam and Piglet raspberry jam lollipop cookies. The cookies look just like the two Hundred Acre Wood besties. They actually make the perfect snack to grab with the Pooh to your Piglet. Just make sure to get a cute selfie of you both holding up your cookie lollipops before you bite into them.

Tigger Marshmallow Tail Courtesy of Disney Parks For a snack a little closer to home, you’ll want to bounce on over to the Disneyland Resort and snag this Tigger Marshmallow Tail. It really does look just like Tigger’s infamous tail — aka the thing that allows him to “bouncey, trouncey, ouncey, pouncey” all day long. This treat can be found at the Pooh Corner candy kitchen near The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh ride. The best part of all is that unlike Tigger who is “the only one” of his kind, you can grab as many Tigger Marshmallow Tails as you’d like.

While these are three of the must-have menu items Disney is serving, you’ll also want to be on the lookout for any additional Winnie the Pooh-inspired food at Disney on your next trip. You never know what you’ll find in the bakery windows of Main Street USA or back in the Hunny Spot of Pooh Corner in Disneyland. To truly celebrate Winnie the Pooh, you’ve got to be up for any adventure and down to eat whatever delicious smackeral comes your way.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.