Disney Is Serving Tigger Tails And Tasty Smackerals For Winnie The Pooh’s 95th Anniversary
Show me the hunny!
Everyone’s favorite Pooh bear is celebrating his 95th anniversary this year. In honor of this massive milestone, Disney Parks around the world are offering some festive fun with limited-edition Winnie the Pooh merch and menu items. If you consider yourself a theme park foodie, you’ll definitely want to check out Disney's Winnie The Pooh 95th anniversary food offerings for some adorable smackerals that are almost too cute to eat.
Whether you’re close to Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida, or you’re planning a trip overseas to one of the international parks, there is something Winnie the Pooh-themed to experience for the beloved bear’s 95th anniversary. The Hong Kong Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland’s Critter Corner all have The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attraction, which takes you through the Hundred Acre Wood in a giant hunny pot or beehive. Meanwhile, Tokyo Disneyland has an attraction that’s very similar named Pooh’s Hunny Hunt that you need to see.
Speaking of hunting for hunny, if you’ve got a rumbly in your tumbly, the limited-edition Winnie the Pooh food at Disney is a must-try during your next trip. Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated and that you follow the local COVID-19 travel regulations of where you’re going, so you’ll want to look those up if you’re traveling internationally.
With some seriously picture-perfect snacks and treats on the menu, keep this to-do list on hand so you don’t miss any on-theme snacks during Winnie the Pooh’s 95th anniversary celebration at Disney.
While these are three of the must-have menu items Disney is serving, you’ll also want to be on the lookout for any additional Winnie the Pooh-inspired food at Disney on your next trip. You never know what you’ll find in the bakery windows of Main Street USA or back in the Hunny Spot of Pooh Corner in Disneyland. To truly celebrate Winnie the Pooh, you’ve got to be up for any adventure and down to eat whatever delicious smackeral comes your way.
The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.