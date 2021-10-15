These Disney-Inspired Halloween TikTok Recipes Include Jack Skellington Oreo Pops

The residents of Halloweentown will be happy to know that the spookiest time of the year is almost here. While you and your ghoul-friends might not be visiting the Disney Parks this year for a celebration worthy of the Haunted Mansion, you can get in on the eeriness at home with the right costumes, decor, and most importantly, sweet treats. Whether you decide to take it easy with a movie marathon that includes Disney Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas or you visit this Haunted Mansion Airbnb to exchange spooky stories with your Ghost Host, these Disney-inspired TikTok recipes for Halloween snacks will make you feel like you’re at the park IRL.

Every good Halloween party needs some treats that are right on theme, and what’s more on theme than Disney villains? Thanks to your favorite video-sharing app, you’ll be chillin’ like your favorite villains Maleficent and Cruella on Oct. 31 with delicious candy apples and potion drinks. TikTok is not only the place to discover hilarious videos you’ll want to send back and forth to your besties, but it’s also the perfect platform to stumble upon easy-to-follow recipes. These eight Disney Halloween recipes on TikTok are not only simple and delicious, but also totally Insta-worthy, making them essential for your Halloween spread.

It’s impossible to pick from all the cool options, and chances are you’ll be tempted to serve up an entire spread of thematic treats that look like something you’d find at a Disneyland bakery. All you need to do is pick out which of these Disney Halloween recipes you want to make, conjure up the right ingredients à la the Sanderson Sisters, and have the most magical (and mischievous) All Hallows’ Eve.

01 Jack Skellington Oreo Pops TikTok These Jack Skellington Oreo pops from TikToker @magiqatlas are “simply meant to be” at your Halloween festivities if you consider yourself a Nightmare Before Christmas fan. They’re super easy to make and feature Oreos dipped in vanilla frosting and decorated with chocolate to look like Jack’s face. If you’re looking for a fun activity for your Halloween party, have you and your friends decorate your very own Jack Oreo pops.

02 Mickey Pumpkin Shake While the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake was a huge hit at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2019, Disney World is celebrating with a Disney After Hours Boo Bash instead this year. No need to worry about if the PSM will make a comeback, though, because TikToker @a.magical.life.with.cee has this delicious recipe for you to make your very own Mickey pumpkin shake at home. All you need to do is mix together some milk, pumpkin, ice cream, ice, and orange food coloring. After blending together, top your shake with some caramel, whipped cream, and whatever festive sprinkles you have. You could even take two leftover Oreos from the Jack Skellington pops and place them in the whipped cream to look like Mickey’s ears.

03 Hocus Pocus Rolls Make some magic in the kitchen with these Hocus Pocus rolls. As TikToker @rosannapansino explains, the magic comes from making the marshmallows disappear while baking. Before that, though, you’ll dip your marshmallows in some butter and cinnamon sugar, and then wrap in crescent roll dough. After baking in the oven for about 10 minutes, the marshmallows will disappear, aka melt inside, as if by magic. It’s as if you’re one of the Sanderson sisters.

04 The Nightmare Before Christmas Black Bean Dip For a savory snack, make this Nightmare Before Christmas black bean dip from TikToker @lunchboxdad. You’ll basically make a layered bean dip to start with some queso, guac, tomatoes, cheese, onions, and black olives. Then, top your dip with a layer of pureed black beens with extra black food coloring to give it that ultra dark hue. The fun really comes in the next step when you add a slice of provolone cheese sliced and cut to look like Jack Skellington’s face, which you place on top.

05 Poison Candy Apples TikTok Channel your inner Evil Queen and make some poison candy apples to serve to all your guests. Of course, these apples from TikToker @matthewinthekitchen aren’t actually poisonous. They’ll just look a little ominous like the apples in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

06 Peddler’s Disguise Cocktail Anyone who’s 21 and up can also enjoy a potion inspired by the Evil Queen along with their poison candy apple. This Peddler’s Disguise cocktail from TikToker @lovelyoneontheinside was inspired by the brew the queen throws together to transform herself into the old hag. While you won’t have to worry about transforming yourself, this mixture of Midori, Malibu rum, and pineapple juice will put you right in the Halloween spirit.

07 Spinning Wheel Potatoes You may remember when accordion potato recipes were all over the TikTok “For You” page. Well, this Disney villain twist on the viral recipe from TikToker @mindyinthehouse is perfect for your Halloween party. Inspired by the spindle in Sleeping Beauty, these Spinning Wheel Potatoes are sure to get invited to any party you’re going to, unlike Maleficent.