These Disney-Inspired Halloween TikTok Recipes Include Jack Skellington Oreo Pops

The residents of Halloweentown will be happy to know that the spookiest time of the year is almost here. While you and your ghoul-friends might not be visiting the Disney Parks this year for a celebration worthy of the Haunted Mansion, you can get in on the eeriness at home with the right costumes, decor, and most importantly, sweet treats. Whether you decide to take it easy with a movie marathon that includes Disney Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas or you visit this Haunted Mansion Airbnb to exchange spooky stories with your Ghost Host, these Disney-inspired TikTok recipes for Halloween snacks will make you feel like you’re at the park IRL.
Every good Halloween party needs some treats that are right on theme, and what’s more on theme than Disney villains? Thanks to your favorite video-sharing app, you’ll be chillin’ like your favorite villains Maleficent and Cruella on Oct. 31 with delicious candy apples and potion drinks. TikTok is not only the place to discover hilarious videos you’ll want to send back and forth to your besties, but it’s alsothe perfect platform to stumble upon easy-to-follow recipes. These eight Disney Halloween recipes on TikTok are not only simple and delicious, but also totally Insta-worthy, making them essential for your Halloween spread.
It’s impossible to pick from all the cool options, and chances are you’ll be tempted to serve up an entire spread of thematic treats that look like something you’d find at a Disneyland bakery. All you need to do is pick out which of these Disney Halloween recipes you want to make, conjure up the right ingredients à la the Sanderson Sisters, and have the most magical (and mischievous) All Hallows’ Eve.