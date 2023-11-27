While cuffing season is technically still in effect, it’s safe to say that love and romance has taken a bit of a backseat since the sun shifted into the carefree sign of Sagittarius on Nov. 22. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t shoot your shot at the special someone that’s caught your eye, but it does indicate that your feelings may be pretty fickle during this time of year. As the seasons continue to change, the desire for adventure and liberation will only intensify, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost when it comes to matters of the heart. In fact, as December 9, 2023 rolls around, every zodiac sign will experience a surge in romance that puts a (temporary) end to all of the detachment.

Taking place on Dec. 9, Venus in Scorpio will form an opposition to Jupiter retrograde in Taurus, intensifying every sign’s desire for increased pleasure and connection. When these two benefics encounter each other in the sky, they are said to spark a surge in self-indulgence — and even more so, since Jupiter is currently in the Venus-ruled sign on Taurus. While Venus isn’t the most dignified in the cautious, deliberate sign of Scorpio, this opposition will heighten the desire for intimacy in your relationships after a period of reluctance and hesitation.

Here’s what every sign can expect on the most romantic day in December:

mapodile/E+/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Dec. 9, Venus will form an opposition to Jupiter, maximizing your current assets and resources. During this transit, you’ll experience growth in your possessions, and new opportunities for fortunate investments will be revealed. If you’ve been feeling financially limited as of late, expect this transit to offer a shift in perspective, as well as a chance to expand upon your funds.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

This month, Venus, your chart ruler, will oppose Jupiter in your first house of self-expression, emphasizing the expansive new connections and relationships you’re apart of. If you’ve been craving connection, this transit invites you to open up in order to receive new connections with others. This transit may signify an opportunity for growth in a relationship you’re currently in, or offer you a more positive outlook when it comes to the state of your love life.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

As the Venus-Jupiter opposition unfolds, you’ll be making the best of your current habits, rituals, and routines. During this transit, you’ll be finding pleasure in the small activities that keep you functioning at your best. You may be establishing a new, supportive wellness routine, or finding pleasure in being of service to those in need. This energy will boost your productivity levels, while improving the way you care for yourself on a daily basis.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

On Dec. 9, the opposition between Venus and Jupiter will bring expansion to your friendships, alliances, and social activities. You may find yourself engaging in a fun activity with a flirty companion, or experiencing a sudden surge in creative inspiration. Surrounding yourself with people that stimulate you is essential, as you’ll be more prone to come up with more indulgent ways to enjoy yourself.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As the Venus-Jupiter opposition unfolds, you’ll be experiencing magnified growth and expansion in your career and professional world. Now, you may find that your efforts to progress an endeavor forward at work is working in your favor, opening the door for new vocational opportunities. While you may not be inclined to share what you have in the works just yet, the progress you’re making speaks for itself, Leo. It’s only up from here.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Dec. 9, the opposition between Venus and Jupiter allows for expansive new perspectives and opinions to become illuminated. If you’ve been working on broadening your world views, now is the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone, Virgo. Take a trip to a new place, or listen in on a podcast that’s piqued your interest. You have the ability to absorb more information than usual, so be sure to take advantage of it.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

This month, Venus, your chart ruler, will opposite Jupiter, bringing expansion and heightened value to your current resources and possessions. You may be compelled to do more spending than usual, ushering you out of the cautious comfort zone you’ve been in when it comes to your funds. What you choose to invest your time, money, and energy into is likely to pay off, Libra, so try your best to lean into this abundant energy. Nothing good ever comes from having a scarcity mindset.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Dec. 9, Venus in your first house of self-expression will form an opposition to Jupiter, heightening your desire for growth and development in your romantic affairs. Now, you’ll be feeling more hopeful than usual when it comes to matters of the heart, making this the perfect time to mingle. Don’t be afraid to shoot your shot, Scorpio. Sometimes, in order for something to progress, you have to be willing to make the first move — and you’ll be more willing to take the risk.

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

This month, Venus and Jupiter, your chart ruler, will form an opposition, bringing opportunities to expand your habits and routines to the forefront. If you’ve been wanting to implement better regimens in your daily life, now is a great time to get the ball rolling. You’ve been finding a lot of pleasure in solitude as of late, but you’ll be eager to roll up your sleeves and get your affairs in order. Tackle some of those chores, or implement that new holistic lifestyle. Anything that ensures that on a daily basis, you feel like your best self.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Dec. 9, the Venus-Jupiter opposition amplifies your creative pursuits passions, and romantic affairs. You may find yourself doing the most when it comes to cultivating fulfillment in your life. While you tend to be pretty reserved, now is the time to let loose a little bit, Capricorn. Flirt, mingle, and have a little fun. It’ll be much easier for you to be spontaneous, so try to remain open to all the different ways joy can creep into your world.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

This month, you’ll be experiencing fortunate growth and opportunity in your home and domestic world as the Venus-Jupiter opposition takes place. During this transit, you’ll be compelled to amp up the pleasure and satisfaction your domestic world has to offer. This could be as simple as decorating your house for the holiday, or planning a big move for the upcoming new year. Regardless, you’ll enjoy indulging in the world you’ve cultivated behind closed doors.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As Venus and Jupiter (your chart ruler) form an opposition this month, you’ll be absorbing more information and details from your immediate environment. You’ll want to understand more about the topics and beliefs you currently live by, and it’ll be increasingly easy to take in more wisdom. You may find yourself engaging in enlightening discussions, or taking a short journey that helps you to open your eyes a bit. It’s a good day to do some exploring of the world around you, without venturing too far into unfamiliar territory.