It’s the season of honest and outspoken Sagittarius, which means you’ve probably been speaking your mind much more than usual. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius SZN is all about sharing your truths with anyone willing to listen, but it’s not necessarily a time when you’re feeling as open to others’ perspectives. Though you may be reluctant to open up, your December 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to ask questions and embrace whatever answers come your way.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mercury will shift into Capricorn, bringing logical thinking to the forefront. Opinions and communication will take a much more serious tone, with a desire to achieve a set goal. Considering Mercury will station retrograde in this sign later this month, it’s important that you really pay attention to the conversations you have during this time.

A full moon in Gemini will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, conjunct Mars retrograde, highlighting the need for important details and information that you may not have access to yet. Be mindful of inaccuracies, especially since Mars is currently causing challenges with communication.

Venus will step into Capricorn on Friday, Dec. 9, highlighting the desire for practical, intentional connections. While Venus in Sagittarius offered a chance to explore matters of the heart, the desire for stability and solidified bonds will be a priority.

Here’s how every sign can expect to be impacted by this week’s astrology:

Vlad Georgescu/Moment/Getty Images

Aries December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re asking some important questions this week, Aries. You’ve collected a plethora of newfound information recently; now is the perfect time to consider how to organize all of the essential details. As someone who prioritizes being well-educated, consider any of the gaps in your current studies. It’s OK if you don’t have all the answers yet. As long as you’re committed to remaining a student of your craft, you can’t lose.

Taurus December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week will shift your focus to connections that feel practical and realistic. You’re all for relationships that have substance, Taurus. Now it’s time to consider what your goals are for your relationships, and what they can potentially teach you. Connecting with others through shared perspectives will open up so many doors and allow you to embark on a mentally expansive journey.

Gemini December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ve been learning so many new things as of late, Gemini, and this week will shine a light on the important information you’ve recently acquired. Mind you, the accuracy of certain details may still be up in the air, so don’t worry if certain things can’t be fact-checked just yet. Instead, be mindful of the information you choose to share; you don’t want to find out later that it was incorrect.

Cancer December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Getting curious about your current mental health rituals, Cancer? Your habits are incredibly important for your overall well-being, so perhaps you should reconsider what you routinely practice. Though solidified changes may not be as easy to implement, now is the time to consider the different ways you can embrace your alone time to the fullest. Pick your own brain — you may have access to much more information than you realize.

Jasmin Merdan/Moment/Getty Images

Leo December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your social life is taking center stage, Leo. You can learn a lot from your friends this this week, so don’t hesitate to ask questions. Keep in mind, the information you receive may not be entirely accurate, leaving more chances for conflicts to arise due to miscommunications, so be mindful of what you share with others.

Virgo December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Prioritizing practical and effective communication is the name of the game, Virgo. As you start to make more logical, realistic decisions, you’ll notice how much they’ll allow you to indulge in the pleasures in life. You’ll also be interested in ideas that center your fulfillment, so create plenty of room for play. This isn’t always easy for you, but enjoyment is at the top of your to-do list (for this week, at least).

Libra December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your home life is top priority this week, Libra. You’ll be encouraged to prioritize practical, stabilized relationships, specifically regarding to your family. Whether you’re spending more time with relatives because of the holidays, or having friends come to visit, now is the perfect time to cherish relationships within the comfort of your own space.

Scorpio December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your questions regarding your boundaries with others are about to be answered, Scorpio. Though there will be some things that won’t make sense at first, there will still be a plethora of useful information at your fingertips, as long as you proceed with caution. If you can, hold off on making any sudden, impulsive purchases until you feel confident that you’re actually getting what you signed up for.

COROIMAGE/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Now is the time to ask questions, Sagittarius. The closest people in your life — whether they be your besties, your family, or a romantic interest — can provide you with opportunities to expand your perspectives and learn new things without having to actually experience them yourself (just yet). Though it may be uncomfortable to speak up, it’s the best way to evolve. It’s important to be open to instruction, so pay close attention to the lessons others try to teach.

Capricorn December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your desire for communication and connection is coming to the forefront, Capricorn. It’ll be easier than ever to set goals for yourself this week, as long as you create space for socialization. All eyes will be on you, so feel free to mingle and flirt. Relationships will now center around practicality and realism, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy yourself.

Aquarius December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s playtime, Aquarius. Even if you don’t have all of the necessary information to master a craft right this second, tinkering with a new hobby or passion project will keep you motivated. For you, having fun is all about learning something new, so lean into being a student this week. It’s OK to not have it all figured out.

Pisces December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ll be encouraged to get curious about the current structures in your private world, Pisces. Whether you’re being called to make some changes or have necessary conversations with a roommate or relative, how you choose to express yourself will be spotlighted. How you use your words will be especially important in the coming days. You don’t want to say anything in the heat of the moment that you might regret.