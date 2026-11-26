The year-end sprint is on. As the holidays inch closer, school and work finally start to wind down — though the cosmos aren't taking a break from their usual chaos. After all, what’s the holiday season without a little extra spice?

December starts off on an iffy foot, as Venus enters Scorpio on the 4th. (This comes fresh off a difficult retrograde that kicked off on Oct. 3.) Because the planet of romance and beauty doesn't thrive in the sign of the scorpion, expect “adjustment and some restriction, and lessons around finances [and] love,” explains astrologer Adama Sesay, founder of LilithAstrology.com. You'll also want to hold off on any pre-holiday cosmetic treatments until the 15th, when Venus finally clears its post-retrograde shadow.

Things stay messy on Dec. 6 when Mercury moves into Sagittarius, followed by the Sagittarius new moon on Dec. 8. The communication delays and mishaps of November’s Mercury retrograde could ramp back up, especially as Mercury clashes with Mars in Virgo, sparking some friction. Fortunately, any changes made during this period will ultimately push you toward fresh starts.

You'll get a reality check mid-month, when Saturn (the planet of lessons) stations direct on Dec. 10, and Neptune (the planet of fantasy) follows suit on the 12th. With both planets settling in Aries, you’ll see a satisfying culmination of the lessons learned during their recent retrogrades.

After a tough few weeks, the winter solstice arrives as the sun moves into Capricorn on Dec. 21. The Cancer full moon follows on the 23rd, putting a spotlight on your home, family, and ambition. It also forms a tense angle with Saturn and Neptune, potentially sparking major shifts in your home life or career.

The Zodiac Signs On The Naughty & Nice Lists This Month

While this month brings challenges across the zodiac, some signs will experience a walk through a winter wonderland, while others will take a snowball to the face.

According to Sesay, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn can expect a little coal in their stockings this month. On the flip side, Taurus, Aquarius, and especially Scorpio can expect something a bit better under the tree — though the astrologer notes these are only general guidelines, and your unique birth chart could tell a different story.

Ahead, read each zodiac sign’s horoscope for December 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images It’s time to lock in, Aries — seriously. You’ve been putting in the work for months now, only to deal with constant delays and stagnation despite your efforts. This December, your career is poised for some major shifts and could finally level up, “but you must be prepared to put in the work,” Sesay says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Know your worth, Taurus. This month, you’re rewriting the rules for relationships of all kinds — business, platonic, and romantic. The cosmos are telling you to reassert your value. Ahead of the new year, let go of any partnerships where you’re not being treated as an equal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The past few months of retrogrades have hit you hard, Gemini, but things are finally clearing up this December. Without constant delays and miscommunication taking up your time and energy, you can shift your focus toward home, commitments, and family. You could find yourself signing a new lease, moving, or shaking up your living situation before the year ends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Dmytro Betsenko/Moment/Getty Images Big things are coming your way, Cancer. The full moon in your sign on Dec. 23 is your most powerful one all year. Its pull could spark shifts in your identity, change how you show up, and push you to reflect deeply on your business and romantic relationships. Lean into those changes.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) It’s time to put yourself first, Leo. Your health and well-being are in the spotlight this month. After a November spent considering how you show up for others, December asks you to look inward and reflect on whether — or where — you’ve been burning yourself out. “This can prompt you to take time for yourself and practice self-care, which is the best medicine right now,” Sesay says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Where is home for you, Virgo? Major shifts are brewing in your home or family life this month. Expect to land in a new space or face a decision that redefines what family means to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images Speak up for yourself, Libra. December will reveal to you where you’re being undervalued at work — and hand you the ammunition you need to make a change. “Renegotiation and advocating for yourself are essential this month,” Sesay says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Things are picking up steam this December for you, Scorpio. As Venus clears its post-retrograde shadow period in your sign, expect progress when it comes to your finances, love life, and partnerships. The delays and stagnation you may have been experiencing are finally ending, clearing the way for positive momentum in the second half of the month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) New beginnings are ahead, Sag. December brings a new moon in your sign — your most powerful one of the year. This reset sparks a fresh start for your identity, how you show up in the world, and your career. There’s no need to wait until the new year to start making big, exciting changes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images It’s your season, and things are finally coming up Capricorn. As the sun moves into your sign, the full moon in Cancer on the 23rd supercharges your energy. Expect an overdue change in a major commitment or relationship, a welcome shift in your identity, or a big transition in your home or family life. Don’t let the chaos overwhelm you — own it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Who deserves your energy, Aquarius? This month brings a chance to hit “restart” on your community and social circle. Who you choose to surround yourself with matters. “You’ll realize you must choose yourself first, and the most aligned tribe will come to you,” Sesay says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) December speaks to your creative side, Pisces. A new project, idea, or collaboration could manifest for you this month. Don’t be surprised if it’s completely different from what you’ve done in the past — or even shifts how you make money. Embrace the change.

Source:

Adama Sesay, founder & professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com