As Kit Keenan turns the corner onto West Fourth Street at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village, she wears her go-to Frame Amelia Gray dark-wash jeans, Tony Bianco brown boots, and a studded jacket designed by her mother, fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. In one hand, she holds a small chocolate-brown Tory Burch suede bag, and her new cookbook, In Good Taste: Effortless, Chic Recipes for Every Occasion, is tucked beneath her arm.

The 27-year-old is a born-and-raised New Yorker who’s no stranger to good food. Keenan grew up on brunch at Bubby’s and pepperoni slices from Bleecker Street Pizza. She knows the pancakes at Breakfast by Salt’s Cure are among the best in the city, and that one of the few viral spots actually worth waiting in line for is Salt Hank’s French Dip sandwich.

“My mom says that I have slept in every single restaurant booth in New York,” Keenan tells me as she pours a cup of hot peppermint tea. A fresh caprese salad sits next to her, with what she calls good, crispy tomatoes. “My parents got divorced when I was 1, so she was a single mom bringing me to every girls dinner, every work event.”

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The influencer, with nearly a million followers on TikTok and Instagram, released her cookbook on Nov. 10. It features more than 100 recipes inspired by Keenan’s Italian-American heritage, including Grandma’s Stuffed Artichoke Hearts, Hot Honey Turkey Meatballs, and Brownie Tiramisu. Although she says she isn’t fluent in French culinary terms and is — by all accounts — a humble, self-taught home cook, she wants to help others feel less overwhelmed in the kitchen.

I wouldn’t be an author if I wasn’t an influencer first.

Growing up, dinners were central to her family’s bonding time. Despite having an incredibly demanding job and being a single mother, Rowley always made time to sit around the table and eat, Keenan says. “Family dinner was so important to me because my mom works very, very hard, and so the time that we had to spend with her was very crucial,” she says. “She does an amazing job of when she’s at work, she’s on, and then when she comes home, she's so present with us. That was always so fun, and some of the best memories from my childhood.”

Her mother often threw “emergency dinner parties,” last-minute, low-stakes get-togethers with friends that involved “fries from the place on the corner” and a chicken dish thrown together in 30 minutes. “That’s still my mentality when it comes to cooking and hosting: It should be as easy as it can be for the host because that energy flows through the entire night.”

As she grew older, Keenan developed a love of cooking, though she never expected to become a cookbook author — or an influencer. After graduating from high school in NYC, Keenan moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California’s prestigious film school. She wanted to become a filmmaker until she realized how long making films took. So she pivoted to social media, joking, “Why not make several short films a day with me as the star?” After transferring to New York University, Keenan began posting more regularly on social media.

Why should every cookbook be catered towards someone who wants to spend an entire day in the kitchen and know exactly how to hold their knife?

“I think that I have a deep need for external validation, and social media is an amazing place to go if that’s something that you seek in life,” she says, adding that she feels Claudia Oshry’s memoir, Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster, on a deep level. “I started because it was a fun way to show off my life, and I never thought that it would be a career option for me.”

When she first started posting, Keenan says being an influencer and doing content creation full time was looked down on. But for someone who grew up around a sea of successful New York creatives, she wasn’t afraid to take the plunge and make social media her full-time job — and she doesn’t care what you think about her career choice. “I’m so proud to be called an influencer,” she says. “It’s a dream job, and it’s opened me up to so many amazing opportunities. I wouldn’t be an author if I wasn’t an influencer first.”

Posting on social media transformed Keenan’s life, but she never expected to find a deeper purpose until sharing her analog hobby — cooking — with fans turned into a passion. “Sharing my recipes, recipe development, cooking, posting recipe videos, seeing people remake my recipes, it’s the biggest joy for me,” she says. “And making cooking as easy and approachable as possible so that people who have only ever made a bowl of cereal can fall in love with cooking in the way that I have. It's the biggest goal for me. And the reason that I come back to social media when it feels a little bit more toxic.”

I honestly think it’s so incredible that my mom has worked her *ss off to give me the opportunities that I have.

When she first wrote the pitch for In Good Taste more than two years ago, she says she struggled with impostor syndrome, wondering whether people would take her seriously, even though she’s been sharing recipes on social media since college. “What I found with my audience — and anyone that I’ve ever cooked for — is that a lot of them also aren’t professionally trained, and they love to cook and love to enjoy my cooking,” she says. “So why should every cookbook be catered towards someone who wants to spend an entire day in the kitchen and know exactly how to hold their knife and have insane, expensive kitchen equipment? I think everyone should be able to cook and shouldn't be intimidated by it because they don't have this special stamp of approval.”

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As someone in the spotlight, Keenan says dealing with haters online is easier with her mom’s advice. “She always says, ‘If you wouldn’t let them into your home, don’t let them into your head.’” For Keenan, that means learning whom to accept criticism from—especially when it comes to conversations about being a nepo baby.

“I think that people who are raised by someone who has been successful and offers their children opportunities are always looked down upon,” Keenan says. “Yes, she got my foot in the door so that I can step into the room, and that is such a gift. It’s about recognizing that privilege. It’s something that I’m very open about, and I honestly think it’s so incredible that my mom has worked her *ss off to give me the opportunities that I have.”

For Keenan, content creation has led to campaigns and partnerships with brands including Puma — one of her first — Apple, Amazon, Roller Rabbit, Shutterfly, and Olaplex. It even landed her a coveted spot on Season 25 of The Bachelor. Though she voluntarily left the reality dating show, telling Bachelor Matt James she wasn’t ready for marriage, she says she would be open to another reality-TV appearance — if the opportunity is the right one, whether lifestyle-based or even a competition show like The Traitors.

“I would be mega on Traitors because I have an amazing poker face,” she says, casually adding that Alan Cumming is godfather to her and her sister, Gigi Powers. “I would love to do it with my mom, because I can tell immediately when she is lying, and I think I could clock her immediately if she was a Traitor. But if I was a Traitor, I don’t think she could tell.”

While she doesn’t have an invitation to the Scottish Highlands yet, Keenan is focused on what she’s bringing to Friendsgiving (her Cacio E Pepe Scalloped Potatoes), enjoying the moment. “I have to try to pause as much as I can to celebrate this book and how happy I am for it to finally be out in the world.”