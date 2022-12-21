Now that winter solstice is in full swing, hibernation is on the minds of many. Capricorn season is a time to quietly work towards your goals in a way that’s stable and practical, and while results may not be immediate, they’re bound to pay off sooner rather than later. During the upcoming December 2022 new moon, everyone will be inclined to plant seeds that promise success, but some signs may not be as affected by this productive-oriented energy as others.

On Dec. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in the cardinal, earth sign of Capricorn, bringing the desire for achievement to the forefront of everyone’s minds. Forming a square aspect to the expansive, abundance-oriented planet Jupiter, this new moon’s likely to initiate beginnings that are grandiose and full of promise — but could also point to false hope and unrealistic expectations. Since Capricorn resides in a different house in every zodiac sign’s birth chart, not everyone will be impacted by this ambitious moon in the same way. In fact, because of this, three signs may not notice the effects of this lunation as much as others. Instead, they’ll be called to quietly initiate new endeavors behind the scenes.

Here’s what these three signs can expect from December’s new moon:

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Gemini (May 21 - June 22)

During this month’s new moon, you’ll be invited to implement new structures and boundaries within your shared resources, and energetic exchanges between others. You tend to be the friend others seek out for matter-of-fact advice, but there’s only so much support you can offer. Now is the time to consider how far you’re willing to go for others, and set boundaries where you may have struggled to before. This may also be a time for you to get organized when it comes to how you’re spending your time, money, and energy, so go ahead and tighten the reins on your self-discipline in this area.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

As the sun and moon conjoin on Dec. 23, you’ll be encouraged to bring new structures and routines into your daily life. You’re someone who benefits greatly from consistency, and this new moon is the perfect time to implement a stronger sense of discipline within your current habits. In order for you to succeed, it’s important to set yourself up for success. What are some of the beneficial practices you’ve been struggling to maintain? Now is the perfect time to start from scratch. Pressure creates diamonds, Leo, and while you may have to make some sacrifices now, you’re bound to see results — as soon as you commit to the routines that are proven to pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19)

On Dec. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in your 12th house of introspection and mental health practices, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter in this area. As the other sign ruled by Saturn (along with Capricorn), you benefit greatly from discipline and structure in your life — especially when it comes to your habits. If you’ve been engaging in practices that have been working against you, now is the time to wipe your slate clean. Cut back on your screen time, or commit to finishing that book you started reading months ago. You’ll find it much easier to set goals and achieve them now, so be sure to take advantage of this energy.