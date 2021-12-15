All full moons have one thing in common: They’re an emotional whirlwind. When a full moon is taking place, it can feel like a million dramatic things are happening at once and all the pressure is crashing over you like a wave. After all, the moon is the ruler of your subconscious, your emotions, your instincts, and your inner world. When it’s at its brightest and fullest state, it tends to magnify what everyone is feeling, causing everyone to make some brash decisions. Luckily, not every full moon will this intense. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon in Gemini the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — you might feel like it’s nowhere near as groundbreaking as you were expecting.

Every full moon carries its own energy, impact, and overall effect. Because this full moon takes place in logical, talkative, and lighthearted Gemini, you might feel like this full moon is making you think more than feel. Let’s not forget Gemini is a rational air sign that tends to process things mentally rather than emotionally. However, because this full moon will also form a trine with expansive Jupiter, you may still feel like it’s making a bigger deal out of everything. After all, Jupiter tends to amplify whatever it touches. Even though a full moon in Gemini may lead to more thoughts than feelings, it could also encourage some groundbreaking conversations and mind-blowing ideas.

When this full moon takes place on Dec. 18 at 11:35 p.m. ET, cardinal signs may not feel its impact as deeply as other signs. Here’s why:

Aries: You’re Diving Into The Details And Tapping Into Your Intellect

You may feel more talkative than usual when this full moon takes place. Activating your third house of communication, this full moon is encouraging you to engage in discourse with people who have much to teach you. Let it give you the confidence to share your thoughts, and if someone disagrees with you, listen to what they have to say. Being right isn’t the point, especially when there’s always so much to learn.

Cancer: You’re Coming To Terms With How You Feel When You’re Alone

When this full moon takes place, you may feel incredibly sensitive and in need of some alone time. After all, this full moon is sending insight to your 12th house of the subconscious, which will highlight so many of the thoughts and feelings you’ve been keeping to yourself. Go with the flow and embrace some necessary solitude and introspection. You may come away from the situation feeling so much lighter, like a weight has been lifted off your chest.

Libra: You’re Embracing A Much More Open-Minded Perspective

There are always a million ways to look at something and it all depends on the angle you decide to go with. This full moon will remind you that nothing is set in stone because facts can always change depending on your perspective. As this full moon sends power to your expansive and free-spirited ninth house, it will encourage you to let go of limiting beliefs, take advantage of spontaneous opportunities, and have a little faith.

Capricorn: You’re Discovering Ways To Form Better Habits

If you’re feeling stagnant, tired, and disorganized, this full moon will help you get back on track. But at first, it might feel more like a kick in the butt. As this full moon lands in your sixth house of work and health, it might reveal the ways you could improve your habits on a day-to-day basis, such as eating more nutritious meals, setting a regular sleep schedule, or working to overcome procrastination. One simple change can make all the difference.