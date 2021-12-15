When emotions are running high, people are lashing out, and chaos is chasing you left and right, you know it must be a full moon. After all, a full moon has a tendency increase the tension until you’re this close to reaching your breaking point. There’s even an astrological reason for all this cosmic mayhem, because it’s during a full moon that the moon and the sun form an exact opposition. Since the moon rules over your spirituality and the sun rules over your ego, it can feel like two very different sides of yourself are clashing when a full moon takes place. Wait until you see how the December 2021 full moon will affect your zodiac sign, because it’s bound to be intense.

This upcoming full moon takes place in Gemini, and in the zodiac, Gemini is represented by the twins. Geminis are known for their dual personalities, and although this can instantly make you think of an angel one shoulder and a devil on the other, it’s not that simple. Being a mutable air sign, Geminis are always capable of seeing two different sides of a story. When new information arises, a Gemini will readily change their opinion rather than cling on to their former perspective. This mental versatility makes Gemini a keen observer and a fast learner, which means this full moon will likely shed light on details you weren’t previously aware of, proving that nothing is black or white. Some may say Geminis can’t make up their minds, but it’s more accurate to say that they changed their mind.

Although Gemini tends to be far more intellectual than emotional, this full moon might be surprisingly sentimental and exalting. This full moon will form a trine with Jupiter in Aquarius, which will only expand your thoughts and feelings. It’ll also encourage you to socialize and connect with people who inspire you, because the possibilities are endless when you team up with others and combine your ideas.

Taking place on Dec. 18 at 11:35 p.m. ET, this full moon will affect each zodiac sign in its own unique way. Here’s how:

Aries

You’re zeroing in on the details that may have been escaping you. A problem you’ve been struggling to solve has an answer, and if you’re paying attention, this full moon could help you uncover the tools that help you find it. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, speak your mind, and put yourself out there. Sometimes answers require a bit more digging.

Taurus

You may be coming to terms with what you want and what you need. While luxury is a beautiful thing to strive for, try not to let it overshadow all the needs that continue to be met. Luxury loses its luster after a while, especially once it becomes an expectation rather than a pleasant surprise. Let this full moon remind replenish your luxuries and remind you of what to feel grateful for.

Gemini

Your sparkling personality attracts a lot of attention. So much of this attention has been positive, but some of it has also been negative. And it’s the negative attention that may have taught you to hold back some of your sparkle just in case you outshine someone else. This full moon is encouraging you to take back your sparkle. It’s time to sparkle as brightly as you damn well please.

Cancer

No matter how busy or chaotic the world gets, your inner world always belongs to you. It’s through your imagination and your spirituality that you can transport yourself to other dimensions and heal your energy. Let this full moon help you reconnect with your inner world. Let it help you clear away the clutter in your subconscious and capture the zen you need.

Leo

This full moon will reveal the true dynamics of your social clique. You may come to find that certain groups of people make you feel more inspired and supported than others, prompting you to connect with those who bring out the best in you. Don’t underestimate the way other people can influence your energy. Rediscover the way you want to be influenced.

Virgo

Instead of letting your career happen to you, it’s time that you happened to your career. This full moon will remind you of the goals that truly matter to you, and if you’re still chasing pipe dreams, it’s time to get your head in the game. Don’t take the first opportunity someone gives you. Don’t settle for the first offer. At the end of the day, you call the shots.

Libra

You’re seeing things in a brand new light and it might just encourage you to take a risk. When you step away from what feels familiar and leap into the unknown, you’ll come away from new experiences that expand your horizon. Let this full moon take you on adventure as it brings you spontaneous opportunities to create new memories. Let it teach you to have a little faith.

Scorpio

It’s hard to focus on starting something new or investing your energy into a new project when the past is still holding you back. This full moon may reveal debts that still need to be settled and loose ends that still need to be tied. Let it show you what you’re ready to put behind you once and for all. It’s time to start focusing on planting some new seeds.

Sagittarius

As you embrace growth and change, it’s inevitable that the dynamics of your relationships begin to change along with you. This full moon may reveal the ways your relationships have evolved. It may even reveal how your priorities in a partnership have shifted. Let this full moon show you who truly has your back. Let it show you how to form stronger partnerships going forward.

Capricorn

This full moon will help you tune into your body. It may highlight all the ways your health could use a little improvement, prompting you to make changes in your lifestyle that heal you on a physical level. It will also reveal the ways your habits and daily routine are bringing out the best in your work. It may be time to reorganize and restructure your whole process.

Aquarius

You’re tapping into your creativity and your penchant for romance during this full moon. It may just remind you of what truly brings you joy, encouraging you to prioritize bringing more of whatever that may be into your life. Your creativity is never something to be sacrificed. Being creative is essential to being human, so start making a mess and coloring outside of the lines.

Pisces

You deserve a space that feels safe and sacred; a space in which you feel comfortable enough to remove your armor and be vulnerable. This full moon is helping you reconnect with what it means to feel at home. It may bring domestic disputes to the surface, helping you identify what needs fixing so you can enjoy a deeper sense of comfort and trust behind closed doors.