The Holidays Are A *Lot* This Week, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Smiling Anyway

The holidays are fast approaching and the astrology is so thick you could cut it with a knife. There are so many shifts taking place this week and they’re all preparing you for a major finale by the end of 2021. Although some of it won’t be easy, the challenges that lie ahead are also helping you take out the trash in your life. And if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 20, 2021 — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — then you’re seeing the beauty behind the process.

After all, you’re concocting some brilliant methods and ideas that will help you through it. On Dec. 20, Mercury — planet of intelligence — will form a trine with Uranus — planet of innovation — which could lead to sudden bursts of insight that take you in a completely different direction than you had previous planned.

Things really begin to change by Dec. 21. This is when the sun enters disciplined, protective, and ambitious Capricorn, helping you start sketching the blueprints that will lead you toward so much success. However, by Dec. 24, you may feel like things are reaching a tipping point as rigid Saturn squares off with rebellious Uranus, encouraging you to finally tear down the structures that have been holding you back. And on Dec. 25, Venus retrograde will join forces with volatile Pluto, revealing the power dynamics of your relationships and encouraging you to face the raw, ugly truth of how you give and receive love.

This year, the holidays might feel more salty than sweet. But if you happen to be an earth sign, the current astrology has so much potential to change you for the better. Here’s why:

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Seeing All Sorts Of Possibilities For Your Future

This week, you’re looking for new opportunities in unexpected places. As Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus, keeping an open mind will lead you to so much growth and innovation. However, you might need to find courage in order to nurture this growth beyond the beginning stages. As Saturn in your ambitious 10th house squares off with Uranus in Taurus, the pressure to make a decision is mounting, so trust your instincts and don’t look back.

Virgo: You’re Discovering New Ways To Express Your Creativity

If you’ve been feeling bored lately, this week is likely to help you shake things up. As Mercury in your creative fifth house forms a trine with Uranus in your experimental ninth house, you may feel more open to hobbies and artistic mediums that did not previously feel like an option for you. Perfectionism has a tendency to halt you from simply enjoying the process, but this week, you may realize that making a mess is all a part of the journey. Enjoy the mistakes. Revel in the fact that they prove your willingness to try.

Capricorn: You’re Learning How To Deepen Your Self-Love

You’ve been doing some serious soul-searching ever since Venus stationed retrograde in Capricorn. While this has likely made it feel like there’s a magnifying glass shining over your flaws, it’s also forcing you to recognize how these insecurities may simmer beneath your subconscious, influencing your perception of yourself. As Venus rx joins forces with Pluto, you have a powerful and transformative opportunity to start loving your edges. Crystals are often jagged and sharp before they’re polished and shaped into wands, but are they any less beautiful before they’ve been molded?