Tell Me Your Sign & I'll Tell You The Classic Halloween Movie You Should Watch

When it comes to holiday-themed movies, Halloween films are the cream of the crop, IMO. Sure, you've got plenty of Christmas movies to choose from when December rolls around, but because of the wide-reaching themes that make All Hallows' Eve the spooky holiday that it is, you have tons of different types of movies you can watch for Halloween movie nights throughout the month of October. Horror films, thrillers, ghost movies — the list goes on and on. But if you want to make sure your movie picks satisfy all of your uniquely spooky desires, I went ahead and figured out the best classic Halloween movies to watch, based on your zodiac sign.

While trick-or-treating is fun in its own right, if you're anything like me, you'd much rather spend your Halloween night getting lost in a marathon of classic scary movies or comedic horror flicks. Here's the spooky film that should definitely make an appearance on your list, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: What Lies Beneath

You're trusting to a fault sometimes, Aries, and so is Michelle Pfeiffer's character in this very scary psychological thriller. I won't reveal too many spoilers about the film (even though you've had literally 20 years to see it), but let me just say this: It might haunt you for days to consider that the last people you suspect would do you wrong, might actually be the most dangerous of all.

20th Century Fox

Taurus: Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is the top pick for a Taurus because this zodiac sign loves to feed their nostalgia, and is there anything that sparks a childlike joy more than watching this classic movie? The cast is strong, the script is punchy, and the music is phenomenal. What's not to love?

Gemini: The Exorcist

Sometimes when your mood does a sudden 180-degree turn, your internal self feels a little like Linda Blair's famous possession scene in The Exorcist. I'm exaggerating, of course, but you do tend to relate to that eery feeling of being overtaken by something sinister, so The Exorcist speaks to your soul in a totally unique way.

Cancer: Ghost

You have so many feelings, Cancer — so many, in fact, that if you were betrayed and murdered by your corrupt best friend, you would probably come back to make sure nobody messes with your lover, too. Seriously, you relate to the movie Ghost in a way no one else does.

Leo: Beetlejuice

Much like yourself, Leo, Beetlejuice is the kind of movie that's over-the-top, vibrant, and kind of in your face. Tim Burton's bombastic classic casts a colorful spotlight on so many different characters, but particularly a very tricky, schadenfreude-loving ghost. Throw a costume party, make a spiked punch for you and your guests, and project this film on your living room wall, my party-loving lion. You'll love every second of it.

Warner Bros.

Virgo: Suspiria

Virgo, the thing about Dario Argento movies, like Suspiria, is that they're packed with so much beauty and style in the way they're made — just like you. This classic film is about what goes wrong when a girl named Suzy arrives at a ballet school in Germany, and it's sure to leave you dizzy, dazzled and undoubtedly inspired for a killer Halloween costume.

Libra: The Evil Dead

When it comes to the Evil Dead movies, they're total crowd-pleasers — just like you, my dear Libra. Despite being horror movies, these films have their funny moments, too, and a Libra will appreciate the comic relief, even if their friends are cowering in fear in the corner of the couch during a marathon movie night.

Scorpio: Raw

You know who doesn't shy away from the dark stuff? You, Scorpio. You go right for the throat, just like this extra bloody French movie about a girl who goes to college and discovers she's developed an insatiable appetite for flesh. It'll send a chill down your spine as you bite into that Butterfinger. Fair warning: This movie is NOT for the faint of heart (or stomach).

Sagittarius: Possession

In the voiceover for the 1981 trailer for the cult classic Possession, a super, super dated-sounding dude says, "Two men, and a woman no man could ever possess." TBH, that kind of describes you, Sagittarius: You're a strong, independent individual whom no one can claim as their own.

Capricorn: Halloween

Nothing says Halloween quite like the movie Halloween. Stream this classic flick while you carve pumpkins, make homemade caramel apples, decorate your apartment... If I had to guess, you're definitely multitasking with something while you watch your Halloween movies. It's just the way you roll.

Compass International Pictures

Aquarius: Zodiac

The film — based on the 1986 nonfiction book of the same name — centers around a desperate search for the Zodiac Killer, a real serial killer who committed his crimes in and around the San Francisco Bay Area during the 1960s and '70s. Aside from being a downright thrilling movie to watch, an Aquarian is bound to love this film because of the many mind games, puzzles, and mysteries that characterize the plot. You can't deny you love a good brain game, so Zodiac is a must on your Halloween movie marathon nights.

Pisces: Double, Double, Toil And Trouble

You might laugh and shake your head at this classic film, which stars Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, but it holds up. It's dreamy, it's weird, and it's spooky in a way that you can't quite put your finger on. And Pisces, you're the kind of person who appreciates a movie that's so bad it's actually kind of good. Double, Double, Toil and Trouble definitely fits the bill there.