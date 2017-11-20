Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree — it’s very exciting to see you. In fact, your first Christmas tree sighting of the season may give you all the holiday feels. Despite what some people say, it’s never too soon to put up your tree and decorate it. Seriously, who doesn't love the aroma of fresh pine and all the twinkly lights and beautiful ornaments filling up your living room? A holiday tree is certainly a sight to see, which is why you need Christmas tree puns for Instagram when you want to post a magical pic of your holiday masterpiece.

Having a Christmas tree pun as your caption is like putting the star on top of the tree: it just brings everything together. After working hard to string up the lights, break out all the ornaments, and even sprinkle on some tinsel, you don’t want to post a pic of your tree without a tree pun or two. Even a generic “happy holidays” feels like you’re Scrooging it when there are so many LOL-worthy pine tree puns and Christmas tree jokes available to use. A proper pun makes everyone happy, just like that first Christmas tree sighting got you into the festive spirit.

So, spread the joy with some pine puns and even Christmas tree puns that match your decor. If you are having a hard time coming up with your own tree pun, consider this list of 45 tree pun captions as your first gift of the season. Instead of taking a break from shopping the best deals for your loved ones, decking the halls, and baking delicious cookies for Santa, just copy and paste your fave pine cone puns and Christmas tree captions to Insta.

You can even use these puns to document your holiday decorating process on TikTok or for your Insta Reel vlog of heading to the Christmas tree farm with your BFFs. As long as you’re sharing your joy, it’s sure to be a tree-mendous post.

"Birch, please. I love Christmas more than you think." "Guacin' around the Christmas tree." "Have a tree-mendous Christmas." "Yes, I do consider myself a Christmas tree hugger." "This tree is officially lit AF." "I fern-ly be-leaf this tree is quali-tree." "I can feel your presents." "Are you oakay? Yes, I'm pine!" "Hey DJ, drop the needles." "You light up my life." — Debby Boone, “You Light Up My Life” "Watts up, Christmas tree?" "Ornamentary, my dear Watt-son.” "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, “White Christmas” "Never fir-get how beautiful Christmas trees are." "I love you a whole watt." "Can I get a watt watt?" "What a de-light you are to be around." "I’m having fun fir sure." "I think my tree and I have really good chemis-tree." "Two's company. Tree's a crowd." "My Christmas tree is the best, and I don’t care if you disa-green." "Feeling just pine." "Advice from a tree: stand tall and proud, go out on a limb, remember your roots, and drink plenty of water." "Don’t forget that everyone is rooting for you." "I've been hooked on Christmas trees my whole life." “This year my tree is #ballin.” "I love hanging with you this season." "Oh chemistree, oh chemistree." "I pine for you." "You know when that hot pine bling." "Hey tree, don’t leaf me hanging." "Looking at you is like reading poetree." “Fir real, what do you think of my Christmas tree?” “If you wanna-tree my lover, you gotta decorate with me.” “You’ve got a lot of balls coming in dressed like that.” “Felt like I needed to spruce up the place.” “If I’m shining, everybody gonna pine.” “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that birch.” “We’ll be a fine pine.” “My Christmas tree sleighs.” “If you think my tree is ugly, I beg to dif-fir.” “It’s just the tree of us.” “Looking good. Feeling pine.” “Having a mighty pine Christmas.” “Having something under the tree is a gift.”