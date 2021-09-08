It’s time for everyone in your family to get into the Halloween spirit — even your pets. While you’re drinking pumpkin spice lattes and breaking out your cozy crewneck, you can kick off the most spooktacular season for your dog or cat as well by getting them something fun to play with from Chewy’s Disney Halloween toy collection for 2021. This super cute collab between Chewy and Disney is filled with ghoulish delights and features some of your favorite characters and movies like Hocus Pocus.
In fact, the Sanderson sisters will truly put a spell on your furry best friend thanks to miniatures of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. There’s also some toys for Star Wars (because Baby Yoda is a holiday staple)and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, but with a Halloween twist to them. Let’s not forget, any proper Disney Halloween collection needs a Mickey pumpkin or two. There’s also Mickey-shaped pupcakes and Mickey-shaped candy corn catnip for seriously good trick-or-treats.
If you’re the kind of pawrent who loves to dress your fur baby up for Halloween, surprise them with their very own boo basket of fun toys to enjoy as well. Include whatever items from Chewy’s Disney Halloween toy collection you know will lift their spirits. Perhaps, it’ll be one of these 11 toys in the collection that are absolutely fangtastic. Unsurprisingly, these toys are selling out fast, so if one of your choices are temporarily sold out, make sure to sign up to be notified once its back in stock.
