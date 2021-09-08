It’s time for everyone in your family to get into the Halloween spirit — even your pets. While you’re drinking pumpkin spice lattes and breaking out your cozy crewneck, you can kick off the most spooktacular season for your dog or cat as well by getting them something fun to play with from Chewy’s Disney Halloween toy collection for 2021. This super cute collab between Chewy and Disney is filled with ghoulish delights and features some of your favorite characters and movies like Hocus Pocus.

In fact, the Sanderson sisters will truly put a spell on your furry best friend thanks to miniatures of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. There’s also some toys for Star Wars (because Baby Yoda is a holiday staple) and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, but with a Halloween twist to them. Let’s not forget, any proper Disney Halloween collection needs a Mickey pumpkin or two. There’s also Mickey-shaped pupcakes and Mickey-shaped candy corn catnip for seriously good trick-or-treats.

If you’re the kind of pawrent who loves to dress your fur baby up for Halloween, surprise them with their very own boo basket of fun toys to enjoy as well. Include whatever items from Chewy’s Disney Halloween toy collection you know will lift their spirits. Perhaps, it’ll be one of these 11 toys in the collection that are absolutely fangtastic. Unsurprisingly, these toys are selling out fast, so if one of your choices are temporarily sold out, make sure to sign up to be notified once its back in stock.

01 Disney Halloween 'Hocus Pocus' Sanderson Sisters Plush Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $17 See on Chewy These Sanderson sister squeaky dog toys are too cute. Actually, they’re almost too cute to give to your dogs, but you know how happy they’ll be playing with Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. Just think of your dog chewing on these witchy sisters as payback for trying to suck the lives out the children of Salem. Since these items are so popular, they may be temporarily out of stock right now, but you can enter your email to get notified as soon as they’re back in.

02 Disney Halloween 'Hocus Pocus' Plush Cat Toy with Catnip Chewy $10 See on Chewy There are also Hocus Pocus cat toys for your feline friends. The Hocus Pocus catnip plush set is super adorable with a little Thackery Binx and Billy Butcherson. There’s even a cauldron for brewing up some fun. Just like the Sanderson sister toys, this three-pack of plushies may also be temporarily out of stock. Just enter your email to be notified when it comes back.

03 Disney Halloween 'Hocus Pocus' Mary's Vacuum Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip Chewy $10 See on Chewy If your cat loves playtime, they’ll really love this Mary Sanderson teaser toy. Not only will it be fun for your kitten to paw at, but you can laugh at how silly it is that Mary is holding onto her flying vacuum like in the movie. This toy truly gets an A+ for being entertaining for everyone.

04 Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Cat Toy with Catnip Chewy $10 See on Chewy Give your cat pumpkin to meow about with this Mickey-shaped pumpkin toy. It’s not only adorable, but looks just like the Mickey pumpkin right on Main Street at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. You could even snap some pictures of your cat right next to their Mickey pumpkin to match the ones you have from visiting the parks.

05 Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Ghost Plush Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $10 See on Chewy Get your dog in the spirit of things with a Mickey ghost squeaky toy. This boo-tiful plush is perfect for cuddling and playing with. Don’t worry, cat owners, because there’s also a catnip version ($10, Chewy) for your furry friend as well.

06 Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Cupcake Plush Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $10 See on Chewy Halloween is all about trick-or-treating yourself to something sweet, so get your dog this Mickey-shaped cupcake toy. It looks just like a treat you’d find at the Main Street Confectionary at the Magic Kingdom, but it’s actually a squeaky toy for your pup. For even more treats, there’s also this Toy Story Alien jack-o-lantern toy ($13, Chewy) with plush candy as well.

07 Star Wars Halloween Darth Vader Flat Plush Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $10 See on Chewy Is the force strong with your pup? If you answered “yes,” then get them this Darth Vader skeleton squeaky dog. It’s creepy good and has a hilarious “I find your lack of candy disturbing” quote on the back for extra cuteness.

08 'Star Wars' Halloween 'The Mandalorian' Grogu in a Pumpkin Plush Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $13 See on Chewy To go along with the Darth Vader plush, Chewy also has this too cute Baby Yoda squeaky toy as well. It features Grogu from The Mandalorian sitting in a pumpkin that says “may the boo be with you.” It just doesn’t get any more adorable than that. The Baby Yoda pumpkin may be temporarily out of stock, but similar to the popular Hocus Pocus toys, you can always enter your email to be notified as soon as it is back.

09 Marvel's Halloween Heroes Pumpkin Plush Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $10 See on Chewy Calling all MCU stans! Chewy has assembled some of your favorite Marvel superheroes as pumpkin-shaped chew toys for your pup. Featuring Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Captain America, and Spider-Man, you know it’s going to be a gourd time with this crew.

10 Marvel's Halloween Hulk Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy Chewy $13 See on Chewy While Hulk’s secret may be that he’s “always angry,” your dog’s secret may be that they’re always down to play. If that’s the case, you’ll want to get this adorable Hulk rope toy. It has a cute Hulk plush battling two spooky ghosts on ropes. This toy is sure to be a smashing good time.