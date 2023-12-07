How To Spend 15 Hours Celebrating The Holidays Like A Gilmore Girl

Winter in Stars Hollow is one of the most magical times of the year. While some may associate the colder months with sadness and sorrow, the Gilmore girls have a way of making the wintertime feel bright and merry — even when it’s below freezing.

I mean, remember the time Lorelai Gilmore hosted a snowy sleepover at the inn for all the townies during a massive blizzard in Season 2? Or how about the time Lorelai and Luke destroy the relentlessly clanging Stars Hollow bells? And let’s not forget the enchanted Winter Carnival that always made it look like the most romantic place to be on a cold winter day.

From frolicking in the fresh snowfall to consuming inhuman amounts of caffeine and cocoa, it’s time to take a page out of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s wintertime playbook to make this holiday season even more exciting. Below, you’ll find an itinerary featuring Gilmore holiday classics, from Santa burgers to chaotic family dinners and everything in between to create the ultimate Gilmore Girls day.

6 a.m.: It’s no secret that the Gilmore girls are early risers. Get a head start on your Gilmore Girls-inspired day by waking up bright and early. Maybe light a balsam-tree candle to help you amplify the holiday cheer, or better yet a candle that smells like freshly fallen snow, a scent we know Lorelai would appreciate.

7 a.m.: In the spirit of embracing Lorelai and Rory’s morning routine, head over to your favorite coffee shop for some brekkie and much-needed coffee, preferably candy cane. While you might not have the same repertoire that the Gilmores have with Luke, try chatting up your barista and thank them for making your latte of choice. Don’t forget to tip — Lorelai would be more than disappointed if you left cafe workers hanging, especially during the holidays.

8 a.m.: Before you leave the coffee shop, grab a to-go cup filled with hot cocoa — trust me, you’re going to need it. The next two hours will be spent honoring a tried-and-true Gilmore tradition: meandering about town. Visit locally-owned shops to knock out some holiday shopping or visit a holiday market. If you’re embracing the cool chill in the air, sit on a park bench (or gazebo!) and take in the moment.

10 a.m.: The Gilmore girls were always great supporters of their local arts. If you can, find a local theater to watch a Christmas pageant. If that’s not available, watch a holiday-themed movie, complete with popcorn drizzled in tons of butter, to get yourself in the festive spirit — and to get you out of the cold for a little bit.

12 p.m.: Embrace your inner Luke and make yourself a Santa burger for lunch. You can either deconstruct one that you order at your fave takeout spot or make your own. On an open-faced bun slather a healthy amount of mayo in swirling motions at the bottom of the burger to create the illusion of a beard. Do the same at the top and add a bit of ketchup in the shape of a triangle to form a Santa hat. Use two olives or pickles as the eyes, a cherry tomato as the nose, and a piece of tomato as the smile to complete the festive meal.

1 p.m.: No one’s expecting you to build a private ice rink a la Luke, but you can make some time today to enjoy a wintertime activity outdoors. Book a time slot at your local ice rink and practice skating or, weather permitting, build a snowman. Don’t forget its wig and scarf — the Gilmore girls would never forgive you for leaving your snow person sans a stylish outfit.

3 p.m.: It’s time to warm up! Take a quick break inside. Put on your favorite Gilmore Girls holiday episode — I recommend “The Bracebridge Dinner” (Season 2, Episode 10) — as background noise. Then, bake and decorate some sugar cookies (gingerbread if you’re feeling bold) or make some popcorn garland to decorate your home.

5 p.m.: At the heart of Gilmore Girls is community and togetherness. Host (or attend!) a holiday-themed feast, making sure everyone unites over fresh dinner rolls and cheesy Christmas tunes on repeat. If you want to be as accurate to “The Bracebridge Dinner” as possible, you’ll have a seven-course Elizabethan dinner ready to be enjoyed by all of your loved ones. While we don’t see much of the dinner in the show, Sookie (the beloved Independence Inn’s resident chef) mentions 30 pounds of aged beef, trays of trout, and prune tarts galore.

9:00 p.m.: While Rory would most likely end her holiday-themed extravaganza with an hour of reading before bed, we’ll assume you’re absolutely pooped. If the latter is true, take a page out of a very exhausted Gilmore girl’s playbook and curl up on the couch with a cozy blanket to fall asleep. There’s something magical about watching the sparkling tree lights as you doze off.