BTS is painting the town red in Las Vegas. Aside from the iconic Strip lighting up with gorgeous crimson ARIRANG marquee takeovers after each sold-out Allegiant Stadium show, Sin City has transformed into a total ARMY wonderland full of adorable photo moments and pop-ups this May. To celebrate, I treated myself to a little pastry heaven and headed to the TikTok-viral Saint Honoré cafe to try the limited-time BTS doughnut.

Unboxing The Viral BTS ARIRANG Treat

This dreamy Banana Milk Crème Brûlée Doughnut — created in collaboration with BTS The City ARIRANG takeover — is packed with a delicious house-made banana milk cream. Fans know that Binggrae’s banana-flavored milk is one of Jung Kook’s favorite South Korean treats, so Saint Honoré's doughnut was definitely made by someone who knows ball. To top it all off, this sweet pastry is dusted in sugar and crowned with a red caramelized coating, the ARIRANG logo, and literal 24k edible gold flakes.

The star treatment didn't stop there — the cafe’s co-owner Alexandra Lourdes, actually sent over a box of Saint Honoré doughnuts for BTS to enjoy before one of their shows, including the ARIRANG treat. After clocking the Banana Milk Crème Brûlée Doughnut in Jung Kook’s May 24 vlog on Instagram, I immediately added it to my Las Vegas bucket list. Below is my honest review of whether it lives up to the JK hype.

Confirmed: The BTS Doughnut Is *So* Worth The Wait

Rachel Chapman

When my friend and I arrived at the Saint Honoré location on Flamingo Road, there was a bit of a line out the door. Luckily, the Vegas heat wasn't too intense that day, but definitely bring some SPF or an umbrella if you visit to avoid standing in the sun as you wait. The store itself is quite tiny, so the queue looks much longer than it is. In total, my friend and I only waited about 20 minutes before getting our hands on the goods.

The Banana Milk Crème Brûlée is about $8, making it a bit of a luxury treat, but the size definitely justifies the cost. My friend ended up eating only half of hers and saving the rest for later. I, on the other hand, devoured mine in one sitting — it was impossible to put down. The banana milk-flavored filling was incredibly fresh and tasted like homemade banana pudding. There was just the right amount of cream inside as well, so it wasn’t overflowing and messy.

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My favorite part was the caramelized sugar top, which added the perfect amount of crunch. It was like eating a decadent handheld BTS crème brûlée. The perfect treat to help me through my post-concert depression.

The Ratings Are In...

For taste alone, these treats are a solid 5 out of 5 stars — especially if you love banana milk as much as JK does. The only real downsides are the price and the wait. If you spent your whole budget on concert merch or hate standing in lines, it might bring your personal rating down to a 4.5 or below. But for a special tour memory, it is so worth it IMO.

The Banana Milk Crème Brûlée Doughnut is available now through May 31 while supplies last. If you miss out on grabbing one, you can still order a box of other flavors that were sent to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook to enjoy the next time you’re on a Vegas vacation.