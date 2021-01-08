Since Season 1 of Netflix's Bridgerton dropped on the streaming platform, the Emmy-winning series has been influential in making the Regencycore aesthetic popular in everything from fashion to home decor. While adding some empire-waist gowns and A-line dresses is an easy way to get the Bridgerton look in your closet, you may need some help with Bridgerton-inspired home decor ideas from the show to give your space that same high society feel.

Now that Season 2 of Bridgerton dropped on Netflix on Friday, March 25, there’s sure to be a resurgence in Regencycore. Whether you live in a one-bedroom apartment or a house, there are Bridgerton-inspired home decor ideas out there that’ll fit your vibe. In fact, a few Bridgerton decor touches can help make your home feel like the Bridgertons' drawing room or Queen Charlotte’s throne room. Get some embroidery hoops to decorate an empty wall or wisteria plants to hang on your windows. Designate a corner space for regal mirror selfies, and be sure to incorporate antique furnishings to give it that Bridgerton vibe. You could even give your bedroom an accent wall with 19th century-style wallpaper and frames.

If you're obsessed with the series, you likely have plans to marathon-watch Season 2 or even rewatch from the beginning. Either way, jumping into the Bridgerton world once again is a great opportunity to scope out decor inspiration. You might even catch some home decor inspired by Bridgerton that'll transform your space faster than Lady Whistledown can report the gossip of the Ton.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Wisteria Plants For Your Window Bloom Room Spring Wisteria Garland - Pink JOANN $17 $7 see on joann Give your windows a pop of color by hanging artificial wisteria vines from them. You'll feel as though you're taking a picturesque stroll by the Bridgerton estate.

02 An Antique Mirror For Your Corner Space Clarisse 26-Inch x 63-Inch Oval Floor Mirror in Antique Brown Bed Bath & Beyond $190 see on bed bath & beyond Scrolling through TikTok, you've likely seen videos of people with adorable corner space setups that are perfect for mirror selfies. Now's your chance to spruce up a corner in your own home, but with a Bridgerton touch. You can achieve this by getting yourself an antique mirror that looks like something Daphne would have in her room.

03 An Accent Chair For Sipping And Spilling The Tea In Jane Pine Green Tufted Accent Chair Home Depot $179 see on Home Depot Complete your corner space with a vintage accent chair. Get something cozy for you to curl up in while you're sipping tea and reading the Bridgerton books ($11, Amazon). This button-tufted chair comes in a variety of vibrant colors to choose from, so you can really pick out something to match your room's aesthetic.

04 Antique Picture Frames For Your Fave Pics Victoria Frame Anthropologie $34 See on Anthropologie Even your picture frames can get a Bridgerton makeover. Purchase some 19th century-inspired frames to hang up some of your favorite photos. This could even be a great opportunity to have a Bridgerton-inspired photoshoot with your roomies to give yourselves some new content to showcase.

05 Vibrant Floral Wallpaper Bird And Blossom Chinoserie Wallpaper York Wallcoverings $130 see on York wallcoverings Make an accent wall in your room with this beautiful peel and stick floral wallpaper. The vintage wallpaper will instantly transform your space and give you a great backdrop for OOTD selfies.

06 A Feather Fan That's Extra Flirty Elegant, Beautiful Feather Design Hand Fan Etsy $24 see on etsy Treat yourself to a white feather fan like Daphne's. When you're not using it as a prop for pics, it can be displayed on your vanity for added decor. This fan on Etsy is available in an assortment of shades as well to match your wallpaper or accent chair.

07 An Embroidery Hoop For Stitching Frank A. Edmunds Wood Embroidery Hoop with Round Edges Etsy $6 See on Etsy Get your DIY on in your accent chair with this embroidery hoop and learn a new craft. It can be a fun project to complete a project to display in your home. You can also scope out the embroidery art on Etsy ($45, Etsy) to hang on your walls or put on your nightstand.

08 A Piano To Play Like Daphne UMOMO UMO-710 88 Key Full Size Digital Piano Electric Keyboard Amazon $300 see on amazon Sometimes, new decor can also mean a new hobby. If you've been wanting to learn how to play the piano like Daphne, a Bridgerton makeover is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to one. They can be a bit expensive, but if you start saving up now, you'll have enough funds in no time for a gorgeous piano that'll complete your space. If you don't want to spend the money for a new one, check out used ones in your area instead.

09 A Regencycore Floral Duvet L'Appartement Duvet & Sham Sheet Set SELKIE $0 see on selkie Selkie dresses, which have really grown in popularity, fit the Regencycore aesthetic Bridgerton fans are looking for. However, they don’t just make dresses anymore. Selkie now has a home collection that includes floral duvet and sheet sets that will instantly give your bedroom the Bridgerton feel. It’s as simple as finding floral sheets or throw pillows ($25, Etsy) and making your bed each morning in order to up your Bridgerton home decor game.

10 A Vintage-Looking Tea Party Set European-Style Ceramic Coffee Tea Set Walmart $50 see on Walmart With the anticipation of Season 2 of Bridgerton, Pinterest has seen an increase in Regencycore searches. That includes an increase in searches for the vintage tea party aesthetic, which you can channel in your Bridgerton home decor by getting a gorgeous tea set. Just think of how fun it’ll be to have your friends over to watch Bridgerton as you sip and spill the tea. When you’re not drinking out of your set, have it on display in your kitchen or living room.

11 Curved Furniture Eugenie Tufted Velvet Acrylic Bench - Plum Riverbend Home $478 $370 see on riverbend home Riverbend Home’s ​​Chief Home Officer, Mark Feldman, shares that Season 2 of Bridgerton will see a lot more “appreciation” for curved furniture. According to Feldman, furniture with curves “make each room feel like it is full of energy with a great flow,” so you may want to add some curved furniture accents to your space. Riverbend Home has even made it easy to shop a Bridgerton-inspired look with their curated collection. If it’s in your budget, this tufted velvet bench ($370, Riverbend Home) is perfect for a Bridgerton reading nook, but something more budget-friendly that’s curved is this garland wall mirror ($147, Riverbend Home).