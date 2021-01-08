Since Season 1 of Netflix's Bridgerton dropped on the streaming platform, the Emmy-winning series has been influential in making the Regencycore aesthetic popular in everything from fashion to home decor. While adding some empire-waist gowns and A-line dresses is an easy way to get the Bridgerton look in your closet, you may need some help with Bridgerton-inspired home decor ideas from the show to give your space that same high society feel.
Now that Season 2 of Bridgertondropped on Netflix on Friday, March 25, there’s sure to be a resurgence in Regencycore. Whether you live in a one-bedroom apartment or a house, there are Bridgerton-inspired home decor ideas out there that’ll fit your vibe. In fact, a few Bridgerton decor touches can help make your home feel like the Bridgertons' drawing room or Queen Charlotte’s throne room. Get some embroidery hoops to decorate an empty wall or wisteria plants to hang on your windows. Designate a corner space for regal mirror selfies, and be sure to incorporate antique furnishings to give it that Bridgerton vibe. You could even give your bedroom an accent wall with 19th century-style wallpaper and frames.
If you're obsessed with the series, you likely have plans to marathon-watch Season 2 or even rewatch from the beginning. Either way, jumping into the Bridgerton world once again is a great opportunity to scope out decor inspiration. You might even catch some home decor inspired by Bridgerton that'll transform your space faster than Lady Whistledown can report the gossip of the Ton.
