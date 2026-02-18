When it comes to fragrances, Blake Brown knows ball. The beauty brand from Blake Lively is known for its deliciously scented hair products that leave your tresses smelling divine. In a note from Lively, she said she “wanted scents that felt like fragrances” similar to high-end perfumes, and that’s exactly what the Hair & Body Mist collection feels like.

Blake Brown released its debut collection of mists in July 2025 with three signature scents: Sandalwood Vanille, Wild Nectar Santal, and Bergamot Woods. When I tried those mists, I fell in love with all of them, especially the Sandalwood Vanille. On Feb. 4, the brand announced a new fragrance being added to the lineup: a Blackcurrant Vanille, which is now available online and in stores at Target.

As a hardcore fan of Blake Brown’s mists and the vanilla fragrance trend, I had to test out the all-new fruity version for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Blackcurrant Vanille Hair & Body Mist after wearing it during a week of red carpet and press events.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Blake Brown

Fast Facts:

Price: $19

$19 Who this is best for: Someone looking for a gorgeous scent that feels luxe but is affordable.

Someone looking for a gorgeous scent that feels luxe but is affordable. What I like: Blake Brown has a signature fragrance vibe that always hits.

Blake Brown has a signature fragrance vibe that always hits. What I don’t like: This didn’t feel as long-lasting as previous mists.

This didn’t feel as long-lasting as previous mists. My rating: 4.8/5

Packaging:

The Blackcurrant Vanille hair mist has the same packaging as the rest of the collection, but comes in a pretty copper shade. It feels very feminine and perfect Valentine’s Day, so it’s great that the release is happening in February. What I love the most is that the plastic bottle is so lightweight and easy to carry around. I threw this in my bag for the week, so I always had it by my side to refresh my locks on a carpet or in the bathroom.

My only issue is the same one I had with the debut collection, which is that I would love a 3-ounce version so I can bring it in my carry-on while traveling.

First Impressions:

I figured I would like this scent since I usually trust Blake Brown to nail a luxe fragrance, but I assumed Vanille Sandalwood would remain my go-to since I’m not really a fruit girl. I typically don’t even love gourmand, but vanilla has snuck into my rotation recently thanks to celebs like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. However, the Blackcurrant Vanille really surprised me.

It has a present but subtle blackcurrant fruit flavor that blends in so well with the vanilla and musk that this feels elevated and fits perfectly into the overall collection. The notes for this mist include blackcurrant bud, pink peppercorn​, peony, strawberry​, vanilla, and musk. It’s bright thanks to the berry scents and florals, but it has a mellow vibe with the creamy vanilla and woody musk. This feels so perfect for spring, which is right around the corner.

How To Apply:

Blake Brown

Just like any body mist or perfume, how you spray is your personal preference. Blake Brown, though, really was made for your hair. I love spraying it all over my mane before heading out the door. I feel like the scent lasts longest this way, and I get so many compliments from people. It’s especially great for nonwash days when you need a little boost.

Is Blake Brown’s Blackcurrant Vanille Hair & Body Mist Worth It?

If you’re a fan of Blake Brown’s previous scents, you will absolutely love the Blackcurrant Vanille. It might even be my new favorite of the four. My only problem is that the scent wasn’t as long-lasting as my go-to Sandalwood Vanille, so I found myself reapplying more throughout the day. It’s possible that this fragrance is just so much lighter than the others that it feels more subtle over time, but ultimately, if you want a strong scent, you’ll need more spritzes.

Blake Brown

Luckily, Blake Brown is very budget friendly. Each mist is $19 and lasts a long time. You’re really getting a designer-like scent for a fraction of what some perfumes cost. Since vanilla seems to be sticking around for 2026, you might as well add this blackcurrant mist to your collection for less than $20. There’s even a hair spray and mousse available in the new scent.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer and a pop culture fan girl, I love trying celebrity beauty brands to see who actually knows their stuff. My go-to scent has always been a true rose, but lately, I’ve been into woodsy vanillas. When it comes to hair and beauty products, I tend to gravitate toward what makes me feel good and look great, while fitting into my chill (barely trying) aesthetic.