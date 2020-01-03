Your mom may be your best friend in the whole wide world. So on her birthday (and every day, for that matter), you want to shower her with all the love. First up on the mom birthday agenda is posting a pic on Instagram that celebrates the amazing person she is. Choosing the right selfie or adorable throwback pic may be difficult, but once you've picked out the perfect snap, that's when you need a cute mom birthday caption to pair it with.

The perfect mom birthday caption can be witty, thoughtful, or a combo of both. For your mom's special day, you want to post something that'll make her smile from ear to ear and have her feeling all the love. If she's always made you laugh harder than any comedian ever has, you might want to go with a funny “happy birthday” mom caption — even a birthday pun. Though, if you want to be as sweet as her homemade treats, you can go with a mom birthday caption that'll make her get a little teary-eyed.

Honestly, it doesn’t matter what you post — you know she’ll love it. That said, you want to make your mom’s birthday extra special with the perfect words. To do so, use any of these cute Instagram captions for your mom’s birthday that say “happy birthday, mom” in just the right way.

"It takes a special kind of lady to care for me. Happy birthday, Mom." "It's your heart of gold that makes you the best." "Happy birthday to a mom who looks so good that people still ask if we're sisters." "Another year wiser to the person I already think is the smartest person in the world." "Happy birthday to my hero." "Happy birthday to a mom who is smart, good-looking, and funny. Love, your daughter who clearly got all of your genes." "Mom? Mom? Mom? Mommy? Mom?... Happy birthday from your persistent daughter." "It's my favorite person's birthday today." "Happy birthday to the mom everyone wishes they had." "Happy birthday to the woman who deserves an award for putting up with all my dance recitals." "I'll always be your little girl. HBD, Mom." "Happy birthday to the woman who made it possible for all my dreams to come true, so that one day I can repay her with two houses, three cars, and trips to Europe whenever she wants." "You deserve every cake in existence today." "If you think I'm great, you should meet my mom." "You always give the best hugs, so for your birthday, I will try to give you one that's even better." "Dear, Mom. Thank you for always being you." "You're somewhere between a mom and a friend. You're a mend. Anyway, happy birthday." “Mom, I love you loads. Speaking of loads, thanks for doing my laundry all those years." "Happy birthday to one amazing mama bear. Without you, life would be un-bear-able." "I'm proud to be y'orchid. [flower emoji]" "Mom, I never feel lost when you're around, because you can find anything." "My favorite thing to say is, 'I get it from my mama.'" "On this day, my queen was born." "Happy birthday to this glowing soul who always brightens up my world." "No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that." “It’s your heart of gold that makes you the best.” “Mama, I’m always here for you. I want to make your birthday very special, just as you do every day of my life. I love you.” “If I turn into my mother, or even half the woman she is, I’ll certainly consider my life a success.” “Mom: a title just above queen.” “Thanks for teaching me about the glass ceiling — and then showing me how to swing a hammer. HBD to the strongest woman I know.” “She wore mom jeans before it was cool.” “Happiness is celebrating your Mom on her special day.” “I definitely landed in a good nest. Happy birthday to you, mom.”