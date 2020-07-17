It's been a minute since you've taken your bike out for a ride and felt the wind rush through your hair. So when summer first began, you made it a point to head to pull out your bike and wipe the dust off its handlebars. You pumped up your tires, researched the best trails in your area, and started going for spins. Now, it's a hobby you're going to rave about on social media, and you need some of the best bike ride captions and cycle quotes for Instagram.

Truth be told, almost every time you go out for a bike ride — whether it be in your neighborhood or on a trail that leads you through a state park — you take a picture. Sometimes, your snap captures the #views you found on your way from Point A to Point B. Other times, they focus on the yummy trail mix you packed in your basket, the geometric shadows your wheels create on the ground, or the shiny bell you recently purchased. If one of your friends or your SO has come along for the ride, you'll usually take a few selfies together, to commemorate the adventure and document any inside jokes that were made along the way. Whether you’re solo or with a bike riding pal, you know the adventure is going to be epic.

But let's shift gears, shall we? You already have the necessary content — you just need cycle captions to complement them on your feed. You wouldn't be opposed to a pun or even a witty phrase that highlights your favorite things about summer. Here are 45 bike ride captions that are sure to help roll into your upcoming posts and the adventurous bike rides ahead.

Shutterstock

"Just a couple of pedal pushers." "Rolling into the best days of summer." "Shifting gears so I can get on your level." "Biking my way through the world." "Hey, I wheelie love you and our adventures." "Is it time for our post-work bike ride, yet?" "My happiest hours include a sunset and a bike." "I enjoy long bike rides on the beach." "Taking a quick tour of the neighborhood." "Pretty stoked to be on a bike right now." "Feelin' like a little kid again." "First, we bike. Then, we eat all the s'mores." "Can we not go up any gigantic hills? Thanks." "Rolling into the weekend like..." "Summer is feeling the wind through your hair." "This energetic bike ride is sponsored by my coffee." "Dreaming of this bike ride and this beautiful place." “Wanna bike ride with me?" "Things you can say on a bike ride and Zoom meeting: Alright, everyone. Let's shift gears." "They say you never forget how to ride a bike. Let's find out if that's true." "Wishing you a wheelie perfect weekend." "Posting this pic while I take a water break." "My goal for the summer is to get a bell for my bike." "Good vibes and bikes will get you anywhere." "Does it get any better than biking with your best friends?" "The #views here were too beautiful not to share." "You either love going for bike rides, or you're wrong." "Why don't we ride our bikes there?" "I wouldn't call me a trailblazer, but I did find this epic view." "Wait, pump the breaks. You don't like bike riding?" "Weekends are for bike rides." "Bikers gonna bike." “Born to ride.” “A glorious day includes a bike ride.” “Bike rides, ice cream, and beach sunsets…it must be summer.” “The best kind of date includes a long bike ride together.” “Forget gas, take your bike.” “Taking the scenic route all summer long.” “Interests include: bike rides on the boardwalk.” “Not all who wander are lost.” “Cycling through life.” “This is better than a Peloton class.” “Grip it and rip it.” “Riding a bike never goes out of style.” “Riding a bike is a simple pleasure.”