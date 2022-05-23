Baked By Melissa's New Rosé Cupcake Pairs Perfectly With Summer Happy Hours

Get ready for a new collab that features two sweet pairings: cupcakes and rosé. Yep, you heard that right — Baked by Melissa unveiled a new Rosé Cupcake that’s here just in time for the summer, and even though it’s non-alcoholic, it was inspired by your favorite pink wine. So, while you need to be 21 or older to cheers with actual rosé, Baked by Melissa’s new Rosé Cupcake is booze-free, but still puts a vino-inspired twist on the bite-sized dessert. Here’s what to know about the new creation that might even have you hosting literal dessert happy hours this season.

Baked By Melissa partnered with Hamptons-based Wölffer Estate vineyard to drop its new Rosé Cupcake on May 23. You might be familiar with Wölffer’s Summer in a Bottle rosé, and even though there was no wine used in the making of the cupcakes, Baked by Melissa x Wölffer Estate Summer in a Cupcake collection has total pink wine vibes (and five tasty AF cupcake flavors).

The star of the pack, aka the Rosé Cupcake, gets its inspo from Wölffer’s signature rosé, but it’s made with rosé syrup as opposed to actual wine so you can expect sweet and vibrant flavors that’ll pair perfectly with the drink of your choice. It starts off with pink rosé cake with pink rosé icing — both made with the rosé syrup — and it’s all finished off with white chocolate sprinkle brittle. The result is a totally vibrant and colorful treat that’ll looks and tastes good.

Courtesy of Baked by Melissa

If you’re ready to get a taste of the Rosé Cupcake, you can order the offering online as part of different cupcake assortments including five other cupcake flavors — Caramel Cone, Red Velvet, Cookie Dough, Electric Tie-Dye, and Chocolate and Sprinkles — that were all curated to pair with Wölffer’s rosé. Choose from the Wölffer Summer in a Cupcake 25-pack ($34), the Wölffer ‘Hamptons Happy Hour’ 6-pack (4 bundles for $46), the Wölffer ‘Smell the Rosé 50-pack ($64), and the Wölffer ‘Endless Summer’ 100-pack ($125). The assortments are also on sale at select Baked by Melissa retail locations, and the 6-packs and 25-packs are also available at The Wine Stand at Wölffer Estate for $12 and $40, respectively.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The summer cupcake collections are available through Sept. 6, and to celebrate the launch, you can snag $20 off Baked by Melissa’s Wölffer 100-packs on May 24 and May 25 when using the code “WOLFFER20”. A deal and rosé cupcakes? Count me in.