Away is a household name for its trendy luggage offerings, and now the travel company is introducing a line that makes it easier to connect with nature. Away’s F.A.R — For All Routes collection includes versatile travel essentials for all types of outdoor adventures you can dream up — and they’re just as aesthetic as the originals. The innovative line features a variety of adaptable outdoor-focused bags and accessories, including duffels, backpacks, packing cubes, totes, and more, to keep packing seamless and inspire you to get away. Whether your summer takes you to the beach, the mountains, or literally the middle of nowhere, these travel must-haves will help you carry everything you need as you venture far, F.A.R away.
With more travelers than ever wanting to reconnect with nature and embrace a more adventurous getaway, Away’s F.A.R line was created with the outdoors in mind. The modern, functional design of Away’s new bags and accessories will keep your on-the-go items safe and sound, thanks to a lightweight material that can withstand almost all extreme weather conditions. Each item is made with 100% recycled polyester or nylon in vibrant colors, with plenty of easy-access pockets, adjustable straps, and compression technology that makes carrying all your essentials effortless. The collection is all about versatility, which is why F.A.R’s new backpack and duffels come with handy convertible straps to carry them both ways, and in various sizes for any kind of getaway to the great outdoors.
Away also makes packing super efficient with its Organizational Cubes and Pouch accessories, to help consolidate your belongings and compress for extra space. If you’re itching to embark on a camping retreat or lakeside vacay after a long winter inside, you won’t have to worry about ruining your stylish and ultra-durable luggage while you make you the most of your getaway. Check out Away’s new F.A.R collection below, for soft-bodied, sustainable travel bags designed for outdoor adventures.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.