Away is a household name for its trendy luggage offerings, and now the travel company is introducing a line that makes it easier to connect with nature. Away’s F.A.R — For All Routes collection includes versatile travel essentials for all types of outdoor adventures you can dream up — and they’re just as aesthetic as the originals. The innovative line features a variety of adaptable outdoor-focused bags and accessories, including duffels, backpacks, packing cubes, totes, and more, to keep packing seamless and inspire you to get away. Whether your summer takes you to the beach, the mountains, or literally the middle of nowhere, these travel must-haves will help you carry everything you need as you venture far, F.A.R away.

With more travelers than ever wanting to reconnect with nature and embrace a more adventurous getaway, Away’s F.A.R line was created with the outdoors in mind. The modern, functional design of Away’s new bags and accessories will keep your on-the-go items safe and sound, thanks to a lightweight material that can withstand almost all extreme weather conditions. Each item is made with 100% recycled polyester or nylon in vibrant colors, with plenty of easy-access pockets, adjustable straps, and compression technology that makes carrying all your essentials effortless. The collection is all about versatility, which is why F.A.R’s new backpack and duffels come with handy convertible straps to carry them both ways, and in various sizes for any kind of getaway to the great outdoors.

Away also makes packing super efficient with its Organizational Cubes and Pouch accessories, to help consolidate your belongings and compress for extra space. If you’re itching to embark on a camping retreat or lakeside vacay after a long winter inside, you won’t have to worry about ruining your stylish and ultra-durable luggage while you make you the most of your getaway. Check out Away’s new F.A.R collection below, for soft-bodied, sustainable travel bags designed for outdoor adventures.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Away’s F.A.R Collection Away

F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L Away Travel $220 See on Away Travel The F.A.R Convertable Backpack easily straps everything you need on your back. It features a laptop sleeve that fits up to 15” computers, a water bottle holder, chest strap, and convertible duffel handles to redistribute the weight for long-distance carrying.

The F.A.R Duffle 40L THE F.A.R DUFFLE 40L Away Travel $150 See on Away Travel The Duffle 40L is the smallest option of three, and is available in Black, Green, Vivid Blue, and Atomic Celery colors. It’s made of 100% recycled, water-resistant polyester, designed with high tensile strength for extra durability and a removable crossbody strap. This is the perfect road trip duffel or carry-on bag, with just enough space for all the essentials.

The F.A.R Duffle 55L THE F.A.R DUFFLE 55L Away Travel $170 See on Away Travel The F.A.R Duffle 55L is the medium duffle in the collection, with enough carrying power to work as a checked item for a flight. Explore your oasis in style and choose from the color options of Black, Navy, Green, White, Red Orange, Vivid Blue, and Atomic Celery.

The F.A.R Duffle 70L THE F.A.R DUFFLE 70L Away Travel $190 See on Away Travel This is the largest duffle in the range and can fit an entire adventure’s worth of essentials — or if you have trouble packing light for a quick trip. The F.A.R Duffle 70L, like the smaller sizes, features convertible shoulder straps to switch the duffle to a backpack and comes in Black, Green, Red Orange, Vivid Blue, and Atomic Celery.

The F.A.R Tote 45L THE F.A.R TOTE 45L Away Travel $140 See on Away Travel Need a summer tote that can go from the beach to the mountains? The super durable F.A.R Tote 45L is the right size for storing important tech, summer reads, or snacks for a road trip. You can take it to the sky as a carry-on too, and it features a trolley slip for easy attachment to checked luggage. You can choose from Black, Navy, Green, and Red Orange color options.

The F.A.R Messenger 16L THE F.A.R MESSENGER 16L $80 See on Away Travel The F.A.R Messenger 16L is ideal for the traveler who likes to keep their tech strapped and safe. Made with the same ultralightweight recycled polyester as the rest of the F.A.R collection, this shoulder bag keeps your flat items like laptops and notebooks secure. Plus, it has a side pocket just for your phone for when you need to snap a photo or identify a plant species at a moment’s notice.

The F.A.R Organizational Cubes THE F.A.R ORGANIZATIONAL CUBES Away Travel $30 See on Away Travel The F.A.R Organization Cubes are a must-have for scattered packers who can never seem to fit everything in their luggage. Designed with unique compression technology, the range comes in four sizes (S-XL) starting at $30, for squeezing in everything from toiletries to clothing and shoes.