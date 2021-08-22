The First Week of Virgo Season Will Be So Beautiful For 3 Zodiac Signs

After how hectic last week was, I’m sure you’re more than ready for the cosmos to give you a break. Thanks to the fact that the sun has officially entered organized, down-to-earth, and practical Virgo, you’re in a beautiful position to choose order over chaos. With the sun in this methodical and analytical earth sign, you’re ready to look at things more logically and pragmatically. While this energy will certainly encourage you to act like an adult, that doesn’t mean that fun is going out the window, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 23, 2021: Virgo, Libra, and Capricorn.

Your love life and your social life are receiving so much support as this week begins. After all, on Aug. 23, romantic Venus will trine sturdy Saturn, putting you in a beautiful position to release yourself from the drama and choose relationships that feel stable rather than unpredictable. This is the perfect time to build a relationship that can last through anything.

However, by Aug. 24, things could get a little dicey as straightforward Mercury opposes esoteric Neptune. This could create problems as you attempt to communicate with others because what you see is probably not what you’ll always get. Focus on the hard facts, don’t let your imagination call the shots, and take information with a grain of salt. Postponing important conversations and decisions wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Luckily, by Aug. 26, poignant realities may make themselves known. As Mercury forms a trine with intuitive Pluto, secrets could be revealed as you mine for deeply buried truths. This will encourage you to have conversations about things that are real rather than fake. It will encourage you to unveil answers.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs can expect:

franckreporter/E+/Getty Images

Virgo: Your Creative Instincts Are Telling You To Go Deeper

Your artistic senses are tingling, Virgo. You may feel inspired to create something incredibly meaningful; something that truly allows you to express something you’ve been carrying within. Even if you’re not an artist, you may feel compelled to fall into a deeper love with life. The energy surrounding you is highly romantic and sizzling with passion, so embrace the heat of your inner flame however way you see fit. You’re craving something dazzling; something that reminds you that magic most certainly exists.

Libra: You’re Discovering A Gentle And Supportive Type Of Love

When you think of romance, what do you see? You might envision long-lost lovers finally reuniting over a heated embrace as it rains à la Allie and Noah from The Notebook. You might think of Mr. Darcy confessing his affections for Elizabeth Bennet, only to watch her harshly to rebuke him (while they, go figure, also stand in the middle of the rain). Even though these moments are certainly passionate, they’re still filled with conflict. A smooth-sailing, down-to-earth relationship can be even better than what you see in the movies. You know why it’s better, Libra? Because it’s real.

Capricorn: You’re Seeing Things In A Much More Revealing Light

You’re tapping into your psychic abilities, Capricorn. Every truth that once evaded you is slowly making itself clear as you discover your ability to read between the lines, pick up on missed signals, and catch clues you didn’t previously notice. You’re yearning for exploration and you’re willing to search near and far in order to obtain the real truth. However, you might not have to work very hard at all, because the truth is searching for you just as intensely as you may be searching for it.