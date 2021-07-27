August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.

On Aug. 3, Venus — planet of romance — will trine eccentric and individualistic Uranus, which could lead you toward brand new experiences in your love life. You might fall in love with someone new; someone you never thought would be your “type.” You might even discover a deeper joy in being single as you let your independence shine.

You’ll really feel the wild and untamed excitement of Leo season by Aug. 19, when the sun forms an opposition with expansive and adventurous Jupiter. This could increase your desire to indulge in all the beauty around you; to let the words “carpe diem” guide your every move. There’s really no limit to the level fun you could have, so ride this magical wave all the way down to the shore.

The sun enters grounded, analytical, and productive Virgo on Aug. 22, bringing your focus toward self-improvement and encouraging you to find pleasure in organization. As Venus forms a trine with sturdy and capable Saturn on Aug. 23, you’ll even be able to find stability and maturity amidst the chaos. Setting aside time and energy to work on building the relationship and the career you’ve always dreamed of could produce powerful results.

Here’s what these lucky zodiac signs can expect:

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You’re Falling In Love And Embracing Your Creativity

The energy that’s surrounding you is positive, primal, and passionate, Aries. This month, the cosmos are encouraging you to unleash all your creative instincts. The world is your playground and you’re reconnecting with your inner child; the part of you who just wants to have fun and create wonderful memories. Reconnect with your belief in magic this month, because the universe is about to leave you feeling enchanted.

Leo: You’re The Star Of The Show And You Know It

It’s time to shine, Leo. You love being on stage, reveling in your talents, absorbing all the applause that follows you wherever you go. This month, all you have to do is continue being yourself, because you’re ridiculously good at it. When you enter a room, everyone notices. When you put your mind to something, your natural confidence takes you to the top. This month, you’re remembering how glorious it feels to be the lion of the zodiac.

Virgo: You’re Feeling More Attractive And Desirable Than Ever

The energy that’s rushing through you this month is simply off the charts. Both luxurious Venus and passionate Mars will spend August in your zodiac sign, pouring their powerful vibrations directly upon you. You might feel like treating yourself to something beautiful as you relish all the extra attention you’re getting. You might even feel inspired by the rush of motivation coursing through you, encouraging you to go after your dreams.