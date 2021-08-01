Your Weekly Horoscope Is A Bit Of An Astrological Roller Coaster

Get ready, because you’re in for a week filled with astrological ups and downs. You might feel the burn immediately, because on Aug. 2, the sun in Leo will oppose Saturn — planet of limitations and restriction — which could definitely put a damper on things. Right now, the sun wants everyone to party all through the night, but Saturn is more like the cranky neighbor who keeps asking you to turn the music down. This stand-off between both planets could leave you feeling strained, as though everything is harder than it needs to be. But don’t worry, your August 2, 2021 weekly horoscope is just getting interesting.

Believe me, it’s not all bad. On Aug. 3, romantic Venus will trine eccentric and individualistic Uranus, which could help you discover intriguing layers in your relationships. You may even feel attracted to people who are different from who you usually spend time with. Make some quirky new friends (and possibly even lovers), but most of all, let yourself be inspired by the unique relationship you have with yourself.

Things could start to feel electrifying as Mercury — planet of communication — squares off with unpredictable Uranus. You might feel surprised by the direction certain conversations take. You (or the person you’re speaking to) may feel the impulse to say something that changes everything. You’ll continue to absorb uncertainty by Aug. 6, when the sun squares off with unstable Uranus, paving the way for more shocking developments. You may feel inspired to break free from the inhibiting structures in your life as you express your truest and most authentic self. However, you might also feel the need to change things up with no rhyme or reason. Uranus loves to stir a little chaos.

The real crescendo of the week takes place on Aug. 8, when the new moon in Leo will shower your self-esteem in gilded light. Leo is the lion of the zodiac, ruled by the sun, and the sign of unapologetic power. Overcoming your “imposter syndrome” and fully inhabiting your talents, skills, and vitality is not easy, but this new moon is encouraging you to let go of the fear and shut down your inner critic. You have every right to be on stage; in fact, you have just as much right as anyone else. There’s room for everyone on top.

Here’s what you should know about this upcoming week, according to your sun and rising sign:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aries

You may feel trapped between your desire to express yourself fully and your need to keep up with your responsibilities to others. Sometimes, focusing on your own passions can make you feel like you’re letting everyone down. However, in order for you to be the best person you can possibly be to your friends and loved ones, you need to acknowledge your fullest potential. Don’t dim your light just to make someone else feel more comfortable.

Taurus

You’ve changed so much over the years and you’re still making sense of these changes. Although it may seem simple to follow your instinct and do what feels right, these changes tend to ripple into other areas of your life, such as your career and your personal life. You may feel like you’re reaching a crossroads; as though you need to choose between embracing your truth and remaining reliable to those who continue to rely on you.

Gemini

It may feel like an inner truth is coming into focus, but it still feels blurry. You can see the outlines of what it may mean, yet you still can’t comprehend what your intuition is trying to tell you. The confusion is real, and at times, it can feel debilitating. However, that truth isn’t going anywhere. It’s waiting for you like a gem in the dirt, so don’t stop digging. Continue to get to know yourself. Have patience as you await this important message.

Cancer

You’re embracing so many of your wildest dreams and your most impressive visions. The future you see is a brilliant one. Yet you also can’t help but notice how much work it will take to bring these visions to life. It might cost a lot of money, use up a lot of energy, and require a ton of sacrifice. Commitment may feel terrifying to you, but so does the thought of wasting time as you make up your mind.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Leo

When it rains, it pours, and lately, opportunities are flying in your direction. You may feel energized by the direction your career is taking and ready to make progress not only in your profession, but also in your life. Yet your relationships feel as though they’re in limbo; as though they may change if you continue to give yourself space to grow. Change is not comfortable, but preventing yourself from changing is even more uncomfortable.

Virgo

It may feel like responsibilities are piling on top of you and the pressure is even more overwhelming than usual. Keeping up with a set schedule and strict guidelines is not easy when spontaneous opportunities keep landing in your lap and daydreams distract you just when you were getting focused. There’s a way to merge your imagination with your reality, and if you discover it, your work could blossom in a way you never thought possible.

Libra

You may feel as though things simply aren’t as fun as they used to be. You may feel nostalgic for the good old days, back when it was easy to just enjoy the beauty of your youth and the present moment. However, you probably didn’t realize you were in the “good old days” when they were happening. Chances are, you’re living in the “good old days” right now, but you just don’t see it that way. Ask yourself what’s preventing you from seeing it.

Scorpio

You may feel ready to shine in the spotlight, to take on more important duties, and to further your prospects, but the drama just keeps getting in the way. Whether this drama is being created by your loved ones or you’re finding a way to create it yourself, it may be holding you back from the vision you’ve constructed for yourself. It’s impossible to eradicate drama completely, but you do have control over a lot of it. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries.

xijian/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius

As you obsess over the big picture, you may find that important details are falling through the cracks. As much as you might want to come to a final, all-encompassing answer, the truth is probably far more nuanced and complex. Remember to be flexible about your ideas, and even more importantly, remember to consider details that might seem insignificant, yet they make all the difference in the world.

Capricorn

You may be feeling butterflies in your stomach. You may even be falling in love. Your heart is expanding and you may be yearning for deeper emotional connections. However, fully embracing the love means taking a risk. It means letting your guard down; the guard that has protected you from getting hurt. But it’s not behind your guard where the magic happens. Sometimes, you have to accept that the most beautiful things in life mean taking a risk.

Aquarius

You may be craving friendship, love, and partnership this week. It may feel like something is standing in the way of your ability to find these things. Perhaps you feel isolated, as though you can’t connect with anyone. Maybe it feels like no one understands you. However, relationships are about compromise, and sometimes, you need to give someone a chance and remain flexible to new ideas. You might be surprised what someone can show you.

Pisces

All you might want to do is get your house in order and get to work. There are so many things to do; so many goals to achieve and things to learn. But your own internal baggage may constantly be getting in the way of your ability to be productive. Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away. Instead of punishing yourself for not being good enough, congratulate yourself for making an effort even when it feels like the current is moving against you.