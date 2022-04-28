Some good, some not, but all necessary.
On April 30, every zodiac sign will experience a powerful new beginning, as the moon blocks the sun’s rays from reaching Earth. Taking place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, this super-charged Black Moon solar eclipse will focus on your comfort, pleasure, and stability.
Here’s what your sign can expect:
On April 30, the Black Moon will a powerful new beginning when it comes to your finances. Whether this day coincides with a major shift or simply symbolizes a seed being planted, this energy will be incredibly beneficial for you as the eclipses continue to emphasize your second house throughout the year.