Anthropologie is sweetening the countdown to Black Friday by rolling out amazing deals sitewide. One day after kicking off an early preview for loyalty members, the popular retailer launched its official Black Friday sale ahead of Thanksgiving with 30% off sitewide as well as an additional 30% off sale items — and it’s the perfect time to save on popular home decor and furniture like the TikTok-beloved Primose Mirror. Kicking off on Nov, 24, the Anthropologie Black Friday 2021 sale home deals will definitely have you feeling in the holiday spirit (and help you check off all the items on your shopping list).

While Anthropologie is known for its boho-chic apparel and accessories, it’s equally as well known for its gorgeous and ‘Gram-worthy home decor and furniture offerings. In addition to Anthropologie’s popular Primose Mirror, which has inspired a cult following on TikTok and searches for less expensive dupes, you can score the beloved Volcano Candle, stunning emerald velvet sofas, one-of-a-kind bar carts, and more. The one caveat? Most of Anthropologie’s home and furniture items are on the spendier side, which means budget-savvy shoppers will definitely want to take advantage of any sales that arise — especially when the deals extend across the whole site.

When do the Anthropologie Black Friday 2021 sale home deals start?

While Anthropologie launched its early preview for loyalty members on Nov. 23, Anthropologie’s Black Friday 2021 officially kicks off on Nov. 24 with 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions). In addition, you’ll also be able to take an extra 30% off all sale items, meaning you could be scoring some major discounts. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to splurge on a trendy Anthropologie sofa or the company’s popular Heatherfield bed frame, now is the time to do so.

Although the discounted price won’t automatically show up when you click on the item, you’ll be able to see if your purchases are part of the Anthropologie Black Friday 2021 30% off sale when you click your shopping card and head to checkout.

Willing to wait for extra savings? On actual Black Friday, which will be on Friday Nov. 26 this year, Anthropologie’s Black Friday 2021 sale will increase to 50% off sitewide as well as an additional 50% off all items on sale. Plus, if you spend over $75 while shopping in-store, you can get a free gift with your purchase. Just keep in mind that if you do decide to shop the day away in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.

When do the Anthropologie Black Friday 2021 sale home deals end?

Anthropologie’s Black Friday deals will end on Sunday, Nov. 28, making way for its Cyber Monday sales to kick off early for loyalty members.

When do the Anthropologie Cyber Monday 2021 sale home deals start?

If you sign up for Anthropologie’s newsletter, you’ll be able to shop Anthropologie’s loyalty Cyber Monday preview sale on Nov. 28. Just like the early Black Friday sale, you’ll be able to take 30% off regular priced items sitewide (minus some exclusions), but this time, you’ll also be able to take advantage of an additional 50% off sale items.

If you don’t sign up for the newsletter, you can shop Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday sale on Monday, Nov. 29.

What’s included in Anthropologie’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sale home deals?

Most of Anthropologie’s site will be on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, but here are some noteworthy items you might want to consider checking out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.