You Can Get 30% Off At Anthropologie’s Black Friday Sale RN

Whether you’re looking for the perfect ski outfit or a dress that dazzle for an upcoming holiday party, you can get it all (and even a cute mug or cocktail set to boot!) at Anthropologie’s Black Friday sale. When I think about the iconic Anthropologie store that sits on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, I can’t help but instantly be transported to a magical land of scented candles, sparkly skirts, and all the cute housewares (like the breathtaking vintage and art deco-inspired mirrors) the store has become synonymous with. There’s a reason Anthropologie got an honorable mention in the show Broad City, which portrayed it as the ultimate store to relax and get lost in; it really is that good.

But during Anthropologie’s Black Friday 2021 sale, the store’s about to get that much more fantastical because you can score up to 50% off items for a limited time. It gets even better: the deals will extend into the Cyber Monday holiday, which means a full weekend of shopping tons of discounted items for your closet, your kitchen, and everyone on your gift-giving list this year. If you don’t live near a store, you can still take advantage of plenty of deals that’ll be available online.

Here’s everything you need to know about shopping the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at Anthropologie this year.

When does the Anthropologie Black Friday 2021 sale start?

This year, customers will get an early preview of discounts beginning on Nov. 23. As part of the customer loyalty preview (if you’re curious about this, sign up for Anthropologie’s email newsletter now to shop the deal), customers can enjoy shopping for 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions). They’ll also be able to enjoy an extra 30% off all sale items.

For everyone who’s not looking to get a head start on things (lol, who are you?), Anthropologie’s official Black Friday sale begins on Nov. 24. It’ll include the discounts noted above (30% sitewide and 30% off sale items), but you don’t have to sign up for the newsletter to secure the deal.

If you’re convinced you can get a better deal, here’s a little secret: You can. On Friday Nov. 26, the sale will level up to 50% off, and that includes 50% off all items on sale and a free gift with your purchase if you spend over $75 in store. Please excuse me while I scream.

When does the Anthropologie Black Friday 2021 sale end?

This year, all of Anthro’s Black Friday deals will officially end on Sunday Nov. 28. However, sit tight, because on that same day, Cyber Monday sales commence (keep reading for details on what’s happening there).

When does the Anthropologie Cyber Monday 2021 sale start?

This year, the loyalty Cyber Monday preview sale at Anthro will begin the day Black Friday sales end, on Nov. 28. Sign up for Anthropologie’s newsletter now to receive 30% off regular priced items sitewide (with some exclusions), plus an additional 50% off sale items.

For everyone else, the official Cyber Monday sale begins on Monday Nov. 29, and it’ll include all of the same deals from the preview sale the day before.

What’s included in Anthropologie’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sales?

I’d suggest checking out a few stand-out sale items right now. I’m going so far as to add them to my cart so I don’t miss out on the things I love. I’m eyeing the smocked sleeve blouse, which will be discounted an additional 30% from its current price of $29.95 and the taper candles set (currently $19.95).

Here are a few other ideas to add to your list:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.