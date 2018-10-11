35 Heavenly Captions For Your Angel Costume This Halloween

For most people, Halloween is all about dressing up in scary costumes, giving them a chance to tap into their spooky side. That's not you. This year, you’re embracing the sweeter side of things with an ethereal costume that will require an equally charming angel caption to take flight on the ‘gram. A white dress, a sparkly pair of wings, and an angelic makeup look are all you really need to pull this off. On the big night, having some angel Halloween captions that fit the heavenly theme will make posting your snaps super simple.

If you and your roomie are looking for a duo costume idea, one classic option is a devil and an angel. Just wear matching outfits that are either red or white, depending on the side you’re taking. Then snap super cute selfies together showing off your devilish or angelic vibes. An angel is also a cute idea for a couples costume with your partner. Get inspired by the 1996 Romeo + Juliet movie for something nostalgic, where you dress as Claire Danes and your SO dresses as Leo DiCaprio in knight's armor or a Hawaiian shirt.

Whether you're dressing up with someone else or on your own, the most important piece of your costume should be your wings. Find yourself some gorgeous handmade wings on Etsy, or DIY your own angel wings at home. Try a half-up hairstyle or a halo braid, and use glitter spray to give it a heavenly glow. Once you’re all dressed, mix up some cocktails that are on theme during your Halloween happy hour in the backyard. With so many inevitable bestie snaps and sippin’ selfies, it helps to have these 35 angel puns and quotes with you, so your caption and photo are a true match made in heaven.

Celine Anne Garcia / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. "Don’t even try to tempt me. I’m too good for that.”

2. "Halo there. How’s it going?”

3. "You're the devil in disguise.” — Elvis Presley, “You’re The Devil In Disguise”

4. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't wearing my wings."

5. "Felt heavenly. Might get a little devilish later.”

6. "I am good, but not an angel. I do sin, but I am not the devil. I am just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love." — Marilyn Monroe

7. "You'll believe God is a woman.” — Ariana Grande, “God Is A Woman”

8. "If I got rid of my demons, I’d lose my angels." — Tennessee Williams

9. "Once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love. It did not end well." — Laini Taylor

10. "Just a little 🍕of heaven.”

11. "My eyeliner isn’t the only thing that’s winging it tonight.”

12. "Ooh, heaven is a place on Earth." — Belinda Carlisle, "Heaven Is A Place On Earth"

13. "I am 99% angel, but oh, that 1%."

14. "We’re a match made in heaven. 🔥”

15. "If you liked it, then you should have put a wing on it.”

16. "Yes, it did hurt when I fell from heaven. Thanks for asking.”

17. "You can fly." — Peter Pan

18. "Girl, you're my angel, you're my darling angel." — Shaggy, "Angel"

19. "Winging it at this happy hour like…”

20. "Girl, you're so fly to me.” — Childish Gambino, “So Fly”

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

21. "I'm loving angels instead." — Robbie Williams, "Angels"

22. "When you don’t have a costume prepared, so you just wing it.”

23. "I’ll be here for you 24/heaven."

24. "I can feel your halo." — Beyoncé, "Halo"

25."So, won't you fly with me?" — Jonas Brothers, "Fly With Me"

26. “When angels fall, they also... rise.” — Linda Martin, Lucifer

27. “Just call me angel of the morning.” — Juice Newton, “Angel of the Morning”

28. “Earth angel, earth angel, will you be mine?” — Penguins, “Earth Angel”

29. “When in doubt, wing it out.”

30. “If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing." — Coco Chanel

31. “There’s a little bit of devil in her angel eyes.” — Love and Theft, “Angel Eyes”

32. “Heaven is a place on earth with you.” — Lana Del Rey, “Video Games”

33. "She was an angel that made even the devil want to get to heaven." — A.J. Lawless

34. “If warm air rises, heaven could be hotter than hell.”

35. “The devil is an angel too.”

Whether you want to keep it sweet or get a little sassy this Halloween season, these angel quotes and puns will complement your photo gloriously.