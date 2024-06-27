As the BookTok community has made reading, well, *cool* again, it was only a matter of time before the Gen Z readers of TikTok went from influencers of literary culture to creators of bestsellers.

Many of the young publishing hopefuls documenting their manuscript progress during the 2020 lockdowns are now teasing debut releases, and the literary analysts of the rom-com and sci-fi genres are finally piecing together their own stories to tell on platforms like Kindle Vella, which allows authors to publish their stories one episode at a time (aka Vellys).

The newest class of Gen Z authors — such as Chloe Gong, the writer behind the BookTok mainstay series Flesh & False Gods — are playing out nontraditional storylines (think: queer experiences, narratives by women of color in the workplace, and more spaces for the Internet generation to feel seen) in ways that feel authentic to today’s maturing teen and early 20-something audience.

As the 2024 literary scene plays out, here are 13 new releases from Zoomer authors to keep tabs on, from multifaceted fantasy trilogies like Lauren Roberts’ Powerless (psst, the sequel is coming out this summer!) to snarky rom-coms (one of which plays out like the fan-fave To All The Boys franchise) to meme-filled short stories (for the chronically online) that will enrapture far beyond Gen Z audiences.

A Book That Dares To Play Out The Ultimate Fangirl Fantasy 'Stay With My Heart' (Kindle Edition) $10 See on Amazon Release date: Jan. 2, 2024 Tashie Bhuiyan is the YA romance genre’s latest sparkler, with three must-read novels in three years. Her creative, driven protagonists often have a soft spot for the bad boy (#relatable), and as a Bangledeshi American author, she hopes to create stories “that young brown girls can pick up and feel seen.” Her newest release, Stay With My Heart, plays out the full Y/N (aka the classic *insert your name here*) trope and famous band fantasy that pretty much every fangirl has only dreamed of coming true. In the words of fellow Gen Z author Chloe Gong, as the book follows music-obsessed Liana, hot new band Third Eye, and the group’s ~dreamy~ leader, Skyler Moon, Bhuiyan plays readers “a love song in book form.”

A Silicon Valley Novel That’s Giving The Devil Wears Prada 'Valley Verified' (Kindle Edition) $12 See on Amazon Release date: Jan. 16, 2024 For her first two books, Singaporean author Kyla Zhao drew on her experiences as a woman of color in the workplace. She earned a Buzz Pick selection from Good Morning America for her debut, The Fraud Squad, as well as a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2023. The author’s sophomore release, Valley Verified, captures the realities of the East Coast fashion world and the West Coast tech scene in 4K. By highlighting the glamorous yet often complicated trade-offs each path has for the modern creative, she delivers what a Goodreads reviewer dubs “a storyline that seamlessly weaves the essence of The Devil Wears Prada with the fast-paced world of Silicon Valley.”

The Anti-To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Rom-Com 'I Hope This Doesn't Find You' (Kindle Edition) $13 See on Amazon Release date: Feb. 6, 2024 As one of Gen Z’s most ambitious writers, Ann Liang beautifully walks the line between rom-coms and fantasy in her library of novels. Her third outing, I Hope This Doesn’t Find You, sits firmly in the rom-com category, putting a snarkier turn on the premise of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — where hate emails, not love letters, change their author’s life in an instant. The book earned Liang a spot on the New York Times bestsellers list this spring, and the author shows no signs of slowing down, with two more novels coming in the next year. Her first full foray into the fantasy genre, A Song to Drown Rivers, hits bookstores this fall, while I Am Not Jessica Chen will provide another tally in her powerhouse YA collection early next year.

A Dystopian Space Epic With A Queer-Driven Cast 'D3F3CT: A Twin Suns Novella' (Kindle Edition) $4 See on Amazon Release date: Feb. 28, 2024 Nonbinary author Olive J. Kelley’s writing navigates the intersection of the dystopian and queer genres with a key common theme: hope. By once again exploring the galaxy of their queer sci-fi epic, Junker Seven, with this world-building novella, the author introduces D3F3CT to bring readers behind the curtain of the tyrannical Intergalactic Police Force through the eyes of one of its lieutenants. By centering a space epic on two queer protagonists, Kelley flips the futuristic genre on its head, creating a compelling and inclusive tale that speaks to many readers. As one Goodreads review put it, “Reading about trans people in space is, quite literally, something that I didn’t know I needed to experience, and now that I have it, it feels so dear to me.”

If Queer Romance & Dark Academia Had A Love Child 'Where Sleeping Girls Lie' (Kindle Edition) $12 See on Amazon Release date: March 19, 2024 Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is no stranger to the NYT bestsellers list, dominating the YA thriller genre with striking nuance and depth. Her debut novel, Ace of Spades, a buzzworthy 2021 thriller inspired by the author’s Gossip Girl marathon-watch in college, gained acclaim from Entertainment Weekly as the “summer’s hottest YA debut.” Back again with Where Sleeping Girls Lie, the author brings the YA mystery genre right to the heart of one of BookTok’s favorite aesthetics with this slow-burn, dark academia novel. Promising dark secrets shielded by a storied boarding school, Àbíké-Íyímídé weaves another tantalizing tale of illuminating truth in the shadows of privileged youth.

A Collection Of Short Stories For The Chronically Online 'My First Book' (Kindle Edition) $15 See on Amazon Release date: May 14, 2024 If there’s anything Honor Levy wants you to know about her debut novel, My First Book, it’s that it isn’t a Gen Z book. Yet the blasé tone of this rising star’s prose seems to perfectly capture the unique disposition of the Internet generation, memeification included. The collection of short stories requires a dictionary — that she duly provides — explaining terms like “nerf” (verb). However, to understand terms like “mouse mode,” you may need to be as chronically online as she is.

Another Coming-Of-Age Tale, But With A Y2K Pop Princess Spin 'Honey: A Novel' (Kindle Edition) $15 See on Amazon Release date: June 25, 2024 If Y2K and coming-of-age stories had a love child, Honey would be their pop-princess offspring. Following protagonist Amber Young’s budding career in the millennium era, the novel explores the rat race of the music industry, filled with the drive for success and the complicated dynamics of relationships when one’s star is on the rise. Isabel Banta’s electric debut points a fictionalized lens on the inner lives of the early aughts’ most famed triple threats, offering an alternative, multifaceted POV on superstardom.

A BookTok Romantasy With Plenty Of Fun Banter 'Reckless' (Kindle Edition) $13 See on Amazon Release date: July 2, 2024 BookTok darling Lauren Roberts has had readers in a chokehold with her Powerless Trilogy since the first installment was released in the summer of 2023. Sharing her publishing journey in her early 20s, the author provides much-needed candor in her TikToks about getting her books published, while promising plenty of drama to come with the second in the series. Reckless will explore the fallout of its predecessor, finding the kingdom of Ilya and its star-crossed lovers, Paedyn and Kai, in turmoil. For readers in need of fantasy with plenty of banter, this sizzling tale will provide chemistry that one BookToker claimed is “out of this world.”

A Regency-Era Romance Living In Jane Austen’s Nightmares 'The Monstrous Kind' (Kindle Edition) $11 See on Amazon Release date: Sept. 3, 2024 If there’s anything BookTok will love more than Bridgerton and A Court of Thorns and Roses, it will be this best-of-both-worlds novel from Lydia Gregovic. The Austen-obsessed writer based in Brooklyn takes a leaf from Sense and Sensibility with her debut, throwing in a toxic twist to keep things interesting. While her protagonist aims to marry smartly — as any good Regency-era woman should if they choose to wed — a toxic fog plagues this universe’s England with a countryside full of monstrous creatures known as “Phantoms.” Those lucky to preview this forthcoming book dub Gregovic’s world-building as “decadent and nightmarish,” making it the ultimate TBR for romantasy fans.

A Gritty, Spicy Retelling Of A Shakespeare Classic 'Vilest Things: A Novel' (Kindle Edition) $15 See on Amazon Release date: Sept. 10, 2024 Of the Gen Z author repertoire, Chloe Gong is the writer to know. After her runaway success with her debut, These Violent Delights, the New York Times bestseller’s Flesh & False Gods series portrays a spicy sci-fi retelling of the Shakespeare classic Antony and Cleopatra with its first installment, Immortal Longings. Fans of the first book rave that it’s a “grittier, more grown-up version” of Sarah J. Maas’ Throne of Glass, including a formal competition to gain the twisted leader’s favor, hidden identities, and plenty of romantic tension. Meanwhile, Vilest Things finds protagonists Calla and Anton juggling the fallout of the first novel as new secrets come to light that threaten their newfound power.