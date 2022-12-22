Falling love is on everybody’s bucket list because, well, who doesn’t want to feel seen and adored? Serendipitously, 2023 will be the most romantic year for four zodiac signs, so queue up your sappy playlists — as long as your S.O. agrees with it, because every balanced relationship requires a certain amount of compromise.

It doesn’t get more cliche than it takes two to tango, but this phrase couldn’t be more fitting when describing the “romantic” astrology for the upcoming year. On top of the usual Mars-Venus transits (which includes Venus retrograde from July 22 through Sept. 3, 2023) it’s important to point out that the Nodes of Fate — North and South Node — will be switching signs on July 17, and entering the astrological axis of Mars-ruled Aries and Venus-ruled Libra.

Also known as the “Lovers of the Cosmos,” we look at Mars-Venus aspects when it comes to matters of romance, and seduction. And while this is one many astrological events to consider in 2023, the mere fact that the Nodes of Destiny will be activating the axis of “Mars and Venus” makes 2023 all the more prominent for relationships.

Here’s why Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn are most likely to be struck by Cupid’s arrow in 2023. (And remember to read for your sun, moon and rising sign!)

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

It’s no secret that there’s a lot happening in the sky in 2023, but you’ll be delighted to know that your love life will likely see the benefits of these astrological transits. Let’s start with the larger-than-life influence of Jupiter — planet of luck, expansion, abundance and prosperity — as it will move through Aries for a good portion of the year, bringing an influx of opportunities to partner, relate and connect with others, all while restoring your hope and faith when it comes to relationships.

Don’t be afraid to test your luck and take a chance on someone you could see yourself spending the rest of your life with. Speaking of, the North Node will also be entering Aries in July, bringing focus and momentum to your seventh house of committed partnerships. For those of you daydreaming about the sound of wedding bells, this area of your chart rules marriage. #JustSaying.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Looking for The Right One? Whether or not you’re ready to seal the deal with your special someone, you’re in for a treat in 2023. The Nodes of Destiny will be switching signs, concluding their journey through your first house of self and seventh house of significant others. But two months before this happens, lucky Jupiter will join the North Node (where we’re collectively headed) in Taurus via your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships.

Jupiter expands everything it comes in contact with, so starting May 15, luck, prosperity and abundance will supercharge this area of your life. The world knows you are notorious for being possessive with the ones you love, and this time you have an excuse to be.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 21)

You’re not only stepping into your unique self-expression this year, but also feeling as inspired as ever to open your heart to the infinite possibilities. This is especially true with your celestial ruler, Jupiter, transiting through Aries — your fifth house of love, passion and pleasure — for the first half of 2023, but it doesn’t end there.

In addition to this transit blessing you with luck, abundance and expansion in your love language and romantic rendezvous, the North Node will be entering Aries in July, bringing focus and energy to this area of your life. You’re being called to take the lead, especially when regarding your heart’s desires.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

There’s always something to look forward to in astrology, and 2023 will be a year that’s swirling with love, romance and sensuality. You will likely begin to see the effects throughout the second half of the year, as Jupiter — planet of hope, faith, abundance and expansion — will enter Taurus on May 16, joining the North Node via your romantic fifth house of love, flirting, and the butterflies-fluttering-around-in-your-belly thing when you’re catching feelings.

After all, Venus-ruled Taurus oversees the area of your chart that has to do with your heart chakra which makes this celestial activation all the more significant. Taking a leap of faith on love never felt better.