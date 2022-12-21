Ringing in the new year could feel like you’re rolling the dice and letting the universe take the wheel, but 2023 will be the biggest career year for a few zodiac signs, so get ready to put in the work.

While there are a series of astrological events and new energies to work with in 2023, I’ve narrowed it down to the main takeaways for career: Saturn entering Pisces on Mar. 7, a solar eclipse in Aries on Apr. 20, Jupiter entering Taurus on May 16, and Venus stationing retrograde in Leo on July 22.

I’ll start with taskmaster Saturn, which will return to Pisces for the first time in almost 27 years. Saturn teaches the value of discipline, boundaries, and self-mastery. This is where you ask whether you’re ready to take responsibility for your spiritual gifts. April’s solar eclipse in Aries will initiate a brand new cycle of life where you’re presented with an opportunity to take the lead. How you harness this supercharged eclipse energy depends on your individual birth chart, but this energy is very “now or never.” As for Jupiter’s entry into Taurus — minus the shadow of overindulgence — this lucky transit will bring abundance and stability into your life. But remember, slow and steady wins the race. Lastly, Venus will station retrograde in Leo on July 22 until Sept. 3 which, in turn, encourages pausing and reflecting on everything from your value system to your unique self-expression. Where have you been inhibiting yourself or going with the motions for the sake of fitting in?

Here’s why Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, and Capricorn are most likely to work overtime in 2023:

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

The first phrase that comes to mind when thinking about Saturn’s transit through your 10th house of notoriety, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” That’s right, as of March 7, taskmaster Saturn will be back in dreamy Pisces — activating your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world — which can influence everything from your public persona to your sense of responsibility overall.

This is where the cosmos challenge you to rise to the occasion and prove your success. It doesn’t always have to involve blood, sweat, and tears, but it’ll certainly require you to put in the necessary work. Luckily, this transit could also bring forth the recognition you deserve, especially those of you who have been long-overdue reaping your reward.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 21)

You’ve got a *very* big year ahead, so make it count, Leo. After all, it’s not every day that the Greater Benefic (Jupiter) transits through the most visible area of your chart. This means, as of May 16, you’ll begin witnessing abundance, opportunity, and professional expansion. Jupiter magnifies everything it comes into contact with, and Taurus’ fixed earth represents everything from consistency to material abundance.

Now, you may not consider this to be a “catch,” but Venus will retrograde in your sign from July 22 until Sept. 3. This is an excellent time for you to check in with yourself, reflect on your professional values, and perhaps reconnect with some of your hidden talents. How have you been maximizing your creative gifts and unique abilities?

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

One of the first energies that stick out for you when it comes to career and reputation this year is, April’s solar eclipse in Aries, which will touch down on your sixth house of daily due diligence and work routines. For instance, where have you felt inhibited to take the lead in your everyday life? And where have you been unconsciously overextending yourself to others, as opposed to staying productive and focused on your own goals? An exciting new chapter awaits in your daily environment, but you will be challenged to take the initiative.

Meanwhile, Venus will kick off its retrograde journey through Leo on July 22 until Sept. 3 — via your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world — which presents you with an opportunity to take a well-deserved pause, in order to reflect on the aesthetics of your personal brand and the values you’re wholeheartedly striving for. This is where some of you ask yourself whether you’re fulfilled in your current role, while others feel inspired to reconnect with creative talents they’ve kept dormant.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

Shine bright like a superstar, Capricorn. Naturally, with lucky Jupiter entering Taurus and your fifth house of fame, passion projects, and creative self-expression, there’s no denying your value nor your charisma for that matter. And as if this weren’t Venusian (charming and abundant) enough as it is, there will be a solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, touching down on your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation.

Solar eclipses usher in new beginnings that last up to six months, which means that between October and the remainder of 2023, there will more than likely be predominant shifts taking place in your professional life, and with regards to your sense of authority. If you’re no longer resonating with your extended network or work colleagues, a lunar eclipse in May could quite literally eclipse this out of your life — but only if you’re ready for the new.