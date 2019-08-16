Before you know it, you'll be waking up on your 25th birthday wondering where the past few years went.

While time could be talked about endlessly, you need to be the front and center subject of this conversation.

You shouldn’t look at 25 as a halfway point to anything; life isn’t a race, and there is no ticking clock on what you accomplish in your 20s. Although you don’t know what the future holds, you do know it’ll bring a lot of new opportunities and experiences into your life. And if that’s not enough of a reason to throw some glitter in the air, I don’t know what is. So, I came up with this list of things for you to do to celebrate your 25th birthday.

It’s about time you live in the now, appreciate how far you've come, reflect on your goals, and treat yourself. While you’re at it, buy yourself the best confetti cake in town because this celebration is all about you.

Age is just a number, and reaching 25 is another glamorous stepping stone toward the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Don't cut yourself short on your 25th birthday, and be sure to celebrate yourself in more ways than one.

Shutterstock

1. Pamper Yourself

Sadly, every day can't be an opportunity to dabble in the luxuries of being pampered. On your 25th birthday, though, milk it. If you've always wanted a facial or have been craving a gel manicure and pedicure, go for it. You don't need a crown to feel like royalty.

2. Knock Something Special Off Your Bucket List

Remember, you aren't halfway to anything, but 25 is a prime time to check something off that bucket list of yours. You're feeling accomplished and determined, so use that energy and get on it ASAP.

3. Splurge On Something Frivolous

Whether you've always wanted a pair of leather pants to channel Sandy from Grease or the perfect denim jacket, it's time to purchase at least one of them. Material items don't feed the soul, but they can certainly be appreciated and worn on the night of your big celebration.

4. Hang Out With Friends You've Known Forever

What better way to celebrate yourself and how far you've come than to be around people who have known you the longest? It will be fun to reminisce about the hilarious stories from your past and your friends' appreciation of who you've become to them.

5. Stream Your Favorite Tunes All Day

Listening to music can be extremely liberating. Your favorites will get you in the right mindset to simply enjoy the momentous occasion. A little dancing couldn't hurt either. Make a solid birthday playlist and keep it streaming all day (and night) long.

6. Dedicate Time To A Personal Project

Working on something that isn't for work is a great pastime to focus on. If you've dedicated your personal time to a project, then it clearly has some significant meaning. The day is entirely about you, remember? So feel free to spend it working on something you’re passionate about.

7. Whip Up A Delicious Lunch Or Dinner, Just For You

Shutterstock

Ringing in a great day would be incomplete without your favorite food to accompany you. Show off your skills in the kitchen, and then enjoy your creation.

8. Take The Day Off

If possible, don't go to work. No one deserves to be stuck at a desk for their 25th birthday, anyway.

Of course, if you have an exciting job you absolutely love, lucky you. There’s always the option of grabbing birthday drinks with your coworkers after the day is finished.

9. Wear Something That Makes You Happy

Break out your favorite outfit that makes you beam with confidence. You only get to turn 25 once in a lifetime, so you might as well walk into the new year with a smile on your face.

10. Watch That Movie You've Been Putting Off

Somebody get the popcorn and wine ready. There's certainly nothing wrong with enjoying a little bit of one word and popping in a movie you've never seen (or one of the classics).

11. Embark On Your Favorite Nightlife Activity

If you love clubbing or open mic nights, round up the squad and hit the road. The night is your playground (without the monkey bars).

12. Look At Old Photos Or Memorabilia

The past has a lot to do with who you are. Looking at old pictures will give you tremendous gratitude for who and where you are now.

13. Toast To All Of Your Accomplishments

Shutterstock

Whether the drink is alcoholic or not, you need to take a moment to toast to the lovely person celebrating a birthday. Cheers.

14. Plan A Trip

Give yourself something to look forward to and plan a little getaway. It doesn't have to be anything major. It can even be a staycation in a neighboring city or state.

15. Document Your Entire Day

You want to remember your 25th birthday in every possible way. If you keep a journal, write in it. And be sure to take pictures throughout the day as well.

Don't treat 25 as just another year in the books. This is the beginning of your future, so be sure to celebrate the amazing person you are. You're just getting started.

This post was originally published on June 14, 2017. It was updated on Aug. 16, 2019.