Regardless of whether you were born in the '90s, Hocus Pocus is a classic movie to watch and idolize when the pumpkins start rolling out. During childhood, there was no indication of Halloween without the anticipation of catching this film on TV. Since movie quotes make the best Instagram captions, this movie is true gold. Choosing memorable Hocus Pocus quotes to pair with your cute Halloween pics will get you in the spirit of things.

While the movie isn't necessarily scary, it has certainly earned its place as a cult classic. And, let's face it, cult classics are certainly known for their killer lines. Let's also not forget the cute outfits we try time and time again to emulate in our own Halloween costumes. The possibilities are endless, and these three witches were definitely where the spook was at in the '90s — back when we were still merciless trick-or-treaters trying to snag candy from every porch light in our neighborhoods.

Get in the Halloween spirit and sprinkle a little bit of your childhood memories on your pics. These are great quotes for photos of you and your friends, especially if you're as sassy as the trio in the movie. Hey, you may even be rocking the same outfits. So, before you settle on just anything to go with your Instagram photos, explore some of these lit lines from Hocus Pocus:

Disney

1. “It's just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Max

2. “I put a spell on you, and now you're mine.” — Winifred

3. “Goodbye cruel world.” — Winifred

4. “Bubble, bubble, I'm in trouble.” — Bus driver

5. “It's a full moon tonight. That's when all the weirdos are out.” — Dani

6. "I am beautiful! Boys will LOVE me!" — Sarah

7. "Come little children, I'll take thee away; Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play; Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah

8. "Use iodized salt to ward off witches, zombies, and old boyfriends." — Allison

9. "Oh look, another glorious morning. It makes me SICK!" — Winifred

10. "We'll be younger in the morning." — Winifred

11. "Dost thou comprehend?" — Winifred

12. "You know I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one, on toast!" — Winifred

13. "Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!" — Sarah