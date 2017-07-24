Summer break is over, which means it’s time to trade in the pool for school. Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t stop it. Fortunately, hitting the books again — on or off campus — means there will be plenty of fresh opportunities to update your social media with new pictures and, of course, the Instagram captions for those back-to-school pictures.

Back-to-school season can bring a mix of emotions for most students. Part of you may be dreading those 10-page essays and pulling all-nighters again, while the other part may be looking forward to a new year and possibly even reuniting with your college friends.

Whatever the case, it's time to strike a pose with your coffee before class is in session, or snap a selfie with your college hoodie. We’ve got you covered after that. Here are 20 of the best back-to-school captions for your Instagram. You'll be set to slay fall semester in no time.

1. "#Monslay: Alive, motivated, and ready to slay the day."

2. "School daze."

3. "Most likely to be caught sleeping in class."

4. "Work smarter, not harder."

5. "Back to square one."

6. "The secret to getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain

7. "Allergic to humans."

8. "Namastay in bed."

9. "Life status: Currently holding it all together with one bobby pin."

10. "I'm suffering from an extreme case of not being Beyoncé."

11. "You deserve a whole sheet of gold stars."

12. "Mondays are for fresh starts."

13. "And so the adventure begins."

14. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream another dream." — C. S. Lewis

15. "Work hard, nap hard." — Duck Dynasty

16. "If the plan doesn't work, change the plan, but never change the goal."

17. "My summer's been over since the first back-to-school ad."

18. "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" — Dr. Seuss

19. "I'm just trying to get to nap time."

20. "Drink some coffee and pretend like you know what you're doing."