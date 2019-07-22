23 Back To School Captions, Because It's Time To Reunite With The Besties

It's that time of year again. You might be seeing signs in stores, and getting emails about shopping deals, because it's back to school season. Whether you're starting your senior year, or returning to college after a fun summer spent at home with your besties, you're pumped for fall. When you return to campus, many reunion pics will be taken. So, you'll want to add back to school captions to your list for all your first day selfies.

There's just something about fall and a brand new school year that makes you excited. It's a fresh start, and a chance to come up with new goals for the school year ahead. You might be excited about new classes you've been waiting to take, or clubs you plan on joining. Either way, you're refreshed from summer and ready to take on whatever the school year has in store for you. Plus, you can't wait to be reunited with your school squad, and catch up on all your summer adventures.

With so much fun around the corner, you want to be ready for anything, and definitely don't want to start the new year on the wrong foot. That's why you need to stay organized with these 23 back to school captions that'll work for just about any new year, new you post you want to share.

1. "School-ready."

2. "I would send you a bouquet of newly-sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address." — You've Got Mail

3. "Summer's over. Time to remember what day of the week it is."

4. "There's nothing quite like a first day of school outfit."

5. "No offense, but August is like the Sunday of summer."

6. "I gotta go back, back, back to school again." — Grease 2, "Back To School Again"

7. "Never underestimate the power of a good outfit on the first day of school."

8. "We are like a box of crayons, each one of us unique, but when we get together, the picture is complete."

9. "Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable."

10. "Feelin' classy."

11. "Hello, alarm clock, we meet again."

12. "If ever I believe my work is done, then I'll start back at one." — Brian McKnight, "Back At One"

13. "I just want to namastay in bed."

14. "Can we go back to the days when we had nap time in school?"

15. "This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change." — Taylor Swift

16. "We'll always have summer."

17. "Does anyone remember how to study? Asking for a friend."

18. "I don't know if I'm emotionally ready." — Pretty In Pink

19. "Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom." — Oprah Winfrey

20. "Just so you know, I will look awesome on the first day of school. The rest of the days after that, I can't guarantee anything."

21. "Time to rush through that summer reading list."

22. "And so the adventure begins."

23. "The secret to getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain