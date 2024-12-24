Cheeky Y2k Fun
This Year, I'm Channeling Addison Rae for My Holiday Party Outfits

Steal these looks from the "Aquamarine" singer.

by Brittany Leitner
It girl Addison Rae might not be the first person you think of when it comes to holiday season outfit inspiration, but fashion fans know better. Although Rae is known for her paparazzi imitation moments of the iconic 2000s-era Britney Spears (as in, tons of fedoras and short shorts), the star actually dons tons of looks that can be used to influence your Christmas party and New Year’s Eve ‘fits.

Besides, you can pretty much guarantee everyone at the office party is going to show up in a long sleeve, off-the-shoulder top and everyone at your family holiday gathering might just be in matching sweat suits at best. This is your time to shine and get some seriously good Instagrammable content in the process. There’s no better conversation starter than talking about your head-turning, fashion-forward, and “out there” lewk, right? And if holiday season guarantees anything it’s that you’ll be doing tons of small talk, so it might be best to take on all the conversation starters you can get. Here’s how to do it the Addison way.

At The Office Party:

Sure, graphic tees and booty shorts might not be appropriate for a holiday soiree, but a graphic, cheeky tee and trousers are. Plus, it’s a great way to show off a little of your personality, and stay a bit more on the casual side if you’re not sure what the dress code entails.

The type of graphic tee you choose here matters. Think oversized, luxe graphic prints that have an upscale feel. A picture of a martini? Perfect. Pouty lips slightly blurred so no one really knows you’re sending a sexy statement? Yes please! Pair these graphic tees with wide-legged trousers and a kitten heel for a more low-key office holiday party look. Add a Y2K-inspired shoulder bag and gold jewelry to seal the deal.

Jaded London Slinky Tank Top
Revolve
$48
Silence + Noise Mercedes Martini Graphic Tank Top
Urban Outfitters
$25
Wide Leg Everywhere Ponte Pant
Banana Republic
$100
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings
Amazon
$13.45
PacSun Metallic Small Shoulder Bag
PacSun
$35
$28

At The BFF Party:

Addison Rae/YouTube

The Aquamarine music video is filled with drapey tops, sequin numbers, and tons of chainmail that’ll have you feeling like you just washed ashore to the best party of all time. This year, instead of donning festive holiday sweaters, what about just wearing something totally hot?

Bust out the swimsuit you packed away a few months ago and layer a netted top over it. Or show up in just your skivvies and a floor-length sequin gown.

Y2K Asymmetrical Cami Tank Top
Amazon
$20
Thessa Beaded Vest Top
Peppermayo
$60
Hot Fix Maxi Dress With Mesh Back
Meshki
$205
Oren Mesh Maxi Dress
Revolve
$194
$121

At The Family Affair:

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This might be a controversial opinion, but I see a family holiday party as an opportunity to get a little weird with it. Of course, this greatly depends on your family dynamics, but if you want to snap a few pics for IG without worrying about what the actual public thinks, trying out a wacky outfit for your family could be just the way to go.

What would Addison Rae Do (WWARD)? Show up and show out of course. I’m drawing on inspo from her 2024 VMAs appearance where she dressed as a showgirl/bride/Britney Spears hybrid. Think camo print but upscale. Go into your childhood bedroom and bring out all 34 necklaces that have been rotting there and wear them all at once. Maybe a head piece? If all else fails, find a statement tee and throw on a baseball cap, just like Addison loves to do.

Scoop Corset Long Sleeve
Joah Brown
$148
COLLUSION Satin Halter in Camo Print
ASOS
$40
Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace Pack
Altar'd State
$50
Nessa Barrett I Only Date Rockstars Graphic Baby T-Shirt
Nasty Gal
$34
$14
Los Angeles Dodgers Black Watch ‘47 Clean Up
47 Brand
$36