Pantone really said “that’s that me espresso” when they chose the 2025 Color of the Year. Drenched in warm, rich hues of delicate brown, Mocha Mousse is as luxurious as it is comforting. Like the perfect blend of milk chocolate and cafecito con leche, it’s a classic color that oozes the beauty of the finer things in life. Think cinnamon buns. Espresso martinis. Silky chocolate pies.

Mocha Mousse is about to be everywhere next year. You get ahead of the trend by leaning into soft browns — it’s a surprisingly great color for a more muted holiday celebration. Below, find a few Mocha Mousse fashion and beauty essentials for inspo, whether you’re spending spending Christmas with your over-the-top extended family or New Year’s Eve at home cuddled up in some cozy sweats.

For The Pre-Holiday Pilates Class

Trying to squeeze in one last Pilates class before the New Year? Same. Thankfully, you don’t have to miss out on this deliciously brown fashion trend when you head to your local studio. Brands like Lululemon and Alo Yoga offer a fresh take on the Pantone Color of the Year. Don’t forget to match your scrunchies and water bottle with your brand new mocha outfit!

For The Stay-At-Home Reveler

Raise your hand if your ideal New Year’s Eve is staying at home in a pair of your favorite sweats buried under a pile of blankets with your fave movies playing in the background and a cup of hot cocoa in your hands. These cozy essentials will make your soft girl New Year’s Eve even better — and they’re all the perfect Mocha Mousse color (yes, even the slippers!).

For The Slope-Bound Snow Bunny

Just because you’re spending the holidays in Aspen doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Mocha Mousse trend. All your favorite brands have already jumped aboard this taupe-tastic color trend. (Although you may want to only wear your accessories in the lodge, since they can blend in with nature on the actual slopes).

For The Formal Holiday Party

Whether it’s a sorority Christmas party or a company-wide celebration with a dress-to-impress dress code, these Mocha Mousse gowns are the perfect shade of brown and exactly the right amount of formal and fun. But don’t forget the accessories! I’m talking gold-hued hoops to accentuate the brown undertones in your clothes and bows big enough to remind everyone who the real gift is.

For The Low-Key Christmas Dinner

There’s nothing wrong with a low-key holiday. Whether you’re headed to your parents’ house to eat and curl up in front of the fire or you’re gathering with friends for a marathon of Christmas movies, there are tons of Mocha Mousse options for casual dress. I highly recommend a cozy sweater, a pair of stretchy jeans, and some nice kicks to complete this look.

For The BFF’s New Year’s Party

Headed to the club? Your BFF’s apartment? Some random speakeasy with a cute-but-not-formal dress code? These Mocha Mousse looks are the perfect balance between stylish and trendy. Don’t forget to add a pair of sparkly tights and a few swipes of your fave brown lipstick to amp up the look.

Mocha Mousse Beauty Essentials

No Mocha Mousse holiday look is complete without on-theme makeup. While you could easily play up the golden undertones of your Mocha Mousse clothing, these taupe-esque beauty finds are a great option if you’re trying to stay on theme. Remember: There’s no such thing as bronzer blindness when it comes to this trend.