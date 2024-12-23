Trend Alert

How To Wear A Festive Mocha Mousse To All Your Holiday Events

Get ahead of Pantone’s Color of Year for 2025 with these ’fits and must-have makeup essentials.

by Marilyn La Jeunesse
Mocha Mousse Outfits for the holidays
Pantone really said “that’s that me espresso” when they chose the 2025 Color of the Year. Drenched in warm, rich hues of delicate brown, Mocha Mousse is as luxurious as it is comforting. Like the perfect blend of milk chocolate and cafecito con leche, it’s a classic color that oozes the beauty of the finer things in life. Think cinnamon buns. Espresso martinis. Silky chocolate pies.

Mocha Mousse is about to be everywhere next year. You get ahead of the trend by leaning into soft browns — it’s a surprisingly great color for a more muted holiday celebration. Below, find a few Mocha Mousse fashion and beauty essentials for inspo, whether you’re spending spending Christmas with your over-the-top extended family or New Year’s Eve at home cuddled up in some cozy sweats.

For The Pre-Holiday Pilates Class

Lululemon Align™ Corset Tank Top Light Support
Lululemon
$78
$49
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
Lululemon
$128
Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo
$128
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger
Lululemon
$98
New Balance 9060 Sneaker
Urban Outfitters
$150
Slipsilk™ Skinny Scrunchies - 4 pack
Sephora
$29
Owala FreeSip 24 oz Water Bottle
Urban Outfitters
$28

Trying to squeeze in one last Pilates class before the New Year? Same. Thankfully, you don’t have to miss out on this deliciously brown fashion trend when you head to your local studio. Brands like Lululemon and Alo Yoga offer a fresh take on the Pantone Color of the Year. Don’t forget to match your scrunchies and water bottle with your brand new mocha outfit!

For The Stay-At-Home Reveler

AE Everyday Luxe Hoodie
American Eagle
$60
$54
Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger
Lululemon
$118
Lounge Scoopneck Jumpsuit
Abercrombie
$80
$56
Cuddle Blanket
Cozy Earth
$360
$216
Women's Saturday Slipper
Bombas
$65

Raise your hand if your ideal New Year’s Eve is staying at home in a pair of your favorite sweats buried under a pile of blankets with your fave movies playing in the background and a cup of hot cocoa in your hands. These cozy essentials will make your soft girl New Year’s Eve even better — and they’re all the perfect Mocha Mousse color (yes, even the slippers!).

For The Slope-Bound Snow Bunny

Gold Rush Puffer
Alo Yoga
$198
Boucle Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
Abercrombie
$60
The Effortless Pant™ - Crepette™
Aritzia
$148
$118
Women's Cable-Knit Fleece-Lined Mittens
Lululemon
$62
Women's Cable-Knit Pom-Pom Beanie
Lululemon
$58
Women's Classic Mini II Boot
Ugg
$160

Just because you’re spending the holidays in Aspen doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Mocha Mousse trend. All your favorite brands have already jumped aboard this taupe-tastic color trend. (Although you may want to only wear your accessories in the lodge, since they can blend in with nature on the actual slopes).

For The Formal Holiday Party

Reformation Sereia Sequin Long Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
$278
House Of CB Milena Jersey Corset Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
$269
Orsa Dress
Reformation
$348
Dolce Vita Women's Kaye Crystal Embellished Pointed-Toe Pumps
Macys
$135
Velscrun Hair Bows
Amazon
$9
Tube Medium Hoops
Mejuri
$58

Whether it’s a sorority Christmas party or a company-wide celebration with a dress-to-impress dress code, these Mocha Mousse gowns are the perfect shade of brown and exactly the right amount of formal and fun. But don’t forget the accessories! I’m talking gold-hued hoops to accentuate the brown undertones in your clothes and bows big enough to remind everyone who the real gift is.

For The Low-Key Christmas Dinner

Sawyer Slip Skirt
Jenni Kayne
$295
$236
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
$168
AE Cropped Crew Neck Bow Sweater
American Eagle
$50
$35
Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Lululemon
$148
Cotton-Blend Seed Stitch Cardigan
Abercrombie
$80
Chuck 70 Dual Tone
Converse
$95
$69.97

There’s nothing wrong with a low-key holiday. Whether you’re headed to your parents’ house to eat and curl up in front of the fire or you’re gathering with friends for a marathon of Christmas movies, there are tons of Mocha Mousse options for casual dress. I highly recommend a cozy sweater, a pair of stretchy jeans, and some nice kicks to complete this look.

For The BFF’s New Year’s Party

Urban Renewal Remnants Made In LA Ruched Lace Tube Top
Urban Outfitters
$29
Short-Sleeve Boucle Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie
$80
Silence + Noise Sienna Plisse Cowl Neck Halter Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
$69
Melissa Farah Jelly Platform Mary Jane
Urban Outfitters
$109
Silence + Noise Faux Leather Trench Coat
Urban Outfitters
$129

Headed to the club? Your BFF’s apartment? Some random speakeasy with a cute-but-not-formal dress code? These Mocha Mousse looks are the perfect balance between stylish and trendy. Don’t forget to add a pair of sparkly tights and a few swipes of your fave brown lipstick to amp up the look.

Mocha Mousse Beauty Essentials

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Sephora
$32
OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
$12
Yves Saint Laurent Couture Mini Clutch Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
$68
Signature Lip
Merit
$26
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Sephora
$29
Benefit Cosmetics Silky-Soft Powder Blush
Sephora
$32

No Mocha Mousse holiday look is complete without on-theme makeup. While you could easily play up the golden undertones of your Mocha Mousse clothing, these taupe-esque beauty finds are a great option if you’re trying to stay on theme. Remember: There’s no such thing as bronzer blindness when it comes to this trend.